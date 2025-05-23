Carrier To Invest $1 Billion To Expand US Manufacturing And Create 4,000 Jobs

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Energy company Carrier to invest additional $1 billion in US manufacturing

May 23, 2025 by Mai Tao

Carrier Global , a provider of intelligent climate and energy solutions, has revealed plans to invest an additional $1 billion over five years in US manufacturing, innovation and workforce expansion.

Carrier says the investment is“incremental to its ongoing commitments to American operations”, and is expected to create 4,000 highly skilled jobs in R&D, manufacturing and field service.

David Gitlin, chairman and CEO, Carrier, says:“This investment marks the next chapter in our commitment to US manufacturing.

“We are building for the future by creating high-quality, skilled trade careers and empowering American workers to lead the next generation of manufacturing.

“At the same time, it positions Carrier to capture the tremendous growth ahead in our industry and deliver smart, differentiated solutions for our customers.”

The additional investment will fund the expansion of existing facilities and construction of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing site to support the production of highly engineered components for heat pumps and battery assemblies – both essential to Carrier's Home Energy Management System.

It will also accelerate“next-generation” R&D, including innovations in liquid cooling for data centers and battery-enabled climate solutions technologies developed under Carrier Energy, the company's in-house start up focused on optimizing home energy use and supporting grid flexibility.

Carrier's TechVantage initiative, launched in January, is included in both the $1 billion investment and anticipated 4,000 jobs.

The program aims to hire 1,000 US service technicians and train more than 100,000 climate solutions service and sales professionals over the next five years.

This effort is focused on developing the skilled workforce needed to support the installation and servicing of high-performance climate solutions systems.

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Carrier claims it is“the largest US-headquartered company in its industry” and continues to invest in its American operations to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and drive long-term growth.

Over the past five years, the company has grown its US workforce by approximately 20 percent, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to American manufacturing, innovation and economic growth.