Palantir And Divergent Partner To Deliver On-Demand Manufacturing Through AI And Robotics

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Palantir and Divergent partner to 'revolutionize' on-demand advanced manufacturing

May 23, 2025 by Mai Tao

Palantir Technologies and Divergent Technologies have agreed a strategic partnership to provide access to Divergent's advanced manufacturing capabilities via Palantir's software platform.

The collaboration will bring digitally manufactured parts to Palantir's Warp Speed and Foundry customers on-demand.

The partnership provides Palantir's defense and commercial customers with seamless access to Divergent's digital manufacturing capabilities in production environments.

With access to the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) within Palantir's software, customers will be able to rapidly identify emerging supply chain vulnerabilities and then directly address them through on-demand manufacturing of critical parts by Divergent.

DAPS is an end-to-end engineering design and manufacturing system leveraging AI-driven design, industrial-rate additive manufacturing, and universal robotic assembly to deliver structures that are faster to develop, higher performance, and lower cost than their conventionally designed and manufactured alternatives.

Lukas Czinger, president and CEO of Divergent, says:“By providing access to Divergent's next generation manufacturing directly within Palantir's industry leading software our customers can identify and solve production shortages and new product developments on unmatched timelines.

“This partnership centers on effectively distributing high impact capability. We are bringing the power of DAPS to Palantir's global customer base.”

Shyam Sankar, Palantir CTO, says:“Divergent is a trailblazer in the new industrial revolution that is sweeping the US.

“The Divergent Adaptive Production System is a mind-bending example of what's possible when the world's most advanced software fuses with the world's most advanced manufacturing.

“We are proud to support Divergent's innovative operations with Warp Speed as it scales in ambition and impact.”

Palantir says its Warp Speed is the manufacturing operating system that“provides the speed, flexibility, and security required for the modern manufacturer”.

Earlier this year, Palantir announced a second cohort of customers adopting Warp Speed to“help accelerate on-shoring of American manufacturing capability”.