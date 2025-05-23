Techmediabreaks Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Reports 80.5% Revenue Growth And Improved Margins In Q1 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a leader in next-generation alcohol detection technology, reported strong results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, with revenue increasing 80.5% year-over-year to $86.6K and gross margin improving to 58.8%. Net loss narrowed to $1.9 million from $2.5 million a year ago, driven by increased software subscriptions and SOBRsure(TM) device sales. Software subscription revenue, now 53.8% of total revenue, more than doubled. The company deployed 148 SOBRsure(TM) devices, a 41% increase from year-end, and strengthened its leadership with key board and advisory additions. SOBRsafe ended the quarter with $10.1 million in cash following $3.3 million in warrant exercises tied to its October 2024 PIPE financing.

About SOBRsafe(TM)

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (“SOBRcheck”) and continuous monitoring (“SOBRsure”). SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit .

