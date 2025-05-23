Investornewsbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Releases 2024 Sustainability And Climate Change Reports Highlighting ESG Progress

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) has published its 2024 Sustainability and Climate Change Reports, detailing advances in ESG integration, climate risk management, and stakeholder impact. The company received top-tier ESG ratings from Sustainalytics, MSCI, and ISS, and was named to Corporate Knights' 2025 Global 100 and Canada's Best 50 list. In 2024, 100% of new streaming deals were ESG-screened, and 99% of production came from mines aligned with the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management. Wheaton contributed over $8.5 million to global causes, with $6 million directed to partner site communities. The Climate Change Report notes 86% of financed emissions have science-aligned targets and includes updates aligned with ISSB's new S2 standard.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions.

