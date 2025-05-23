PBK Miner Integrates AI For Better Yields

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City,NY, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In a move set to transform the landscape of remote operations, PBK Miner has launched a pioneering AI-based optimization framework across its renewable-powered mining centres. This strategic upgrade harnesses artificial intelligence to autonomously fine-tune mining configurations, unlocking higher performance and smarter energy use for users across more than 180 countries.

The newly embedded system, developed in collaboration with blockchain data analysts and computational engineers, reassesses thousands of variables in real time, from energy consumption metrics and hardware cycles to asset valuation trends and blockchain congestion. As a result, PBK Miner can now proactively adjust hashing allocations and resource deployments with a precision previously isolated through manual oversight.

“Efficiency has always been central to our operations, but this advancement reshapes what's possible,” said KEELEY, Paul Brian, President of PBK Miner.“By embedding predictive artificial intelligence at the core of our infrastructure, we're not only making mining more lucrative for participants but also more responsible from an environmental and operational perspective.”

Unlike traditional cloud mining models that operate with fixed strategies or rigid contracts, PBK Miner's AI-enhanced approach adapts quickly. When a particular coin's network becomes congested, the system shifts instantly to alternatives which preserve user rewards and avoid unnecessary overhead.

This rollout also aligns with PBK Miner's sustainability agenda. The platform operates exclusively on renewable energy sources - including wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric - and now, with the AI layer in place, it can intelligently shift workloads between data centres based on local power availability and weather conditions, minimising carbon footprint and downtime alike.

Real-time adjustment of mining parameters based on token economics and hardware wear.

Predictive modelling for optimal switching between digital assets based on market sentiment signals. Automated identification and mitigation of inefficiencies across data centre operations.

Already recognized for its accessibility and clean energy ethos, PBK Miner's latest development aims to expand its appeal to both seasoned crypto miners and eco-conscious newcomers seeking sustainable financial strategies.

“We didn't just add automation - we added intelligence,” KEELEY emphasised.“This isn't about replacing human oversight but enhancing it with systems that can think ahead, analyse at scale, and act faster than any team could manually. That's a game changer.”

With over 8 million registered users and operations spanning five continents, PBK Miner continues to position itself as more than a cloud mining provider - it aims to be a technological vanguard in the digital asset ecosystem.

About PBK Miner

Established in 2019, PBK Miner is a United Kingdom-based crypto infrastructure firm offering fully-managed digital asset mining powered by sustainable energy. With a commitment to transparency, security, and environmental responsibility, PBK Miner has become a trusted choice for individuals and institutions seeking to participate in decentralised networks without the technical barriers of physical equipment management.

...

