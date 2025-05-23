Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
107 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Allowed Into Gaza

2025-05-23 02:00:29
KABUL (Pajhwok): Around 107 humanitarian aid trucks from the United Nations and other organizations have been allowed into Gaza, Reuters reports.

The aid, which includes flour, food, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals, was confirmed by the Israeli military.

This aid delivery comes amid reports that 29 children and elderly people have recently died from starvation-related causes.

Earlier, Al Jazeera quoted Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan saying thousands more remain at risk as only limited aid continues to trickle into the besieged enclave.

