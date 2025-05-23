403
Cisco Joins Stargate UAE Initiative
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Cisco to collaborate with G42, OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA and SoftBank Group to power AI innovation and infrastructure development in recently announced UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi
News Summary:
Cisco to provide networking, security and observability hardware and software solutions for OpenAI workloads, advancing AI infrastructure in the Middle East.
Strategic partnership supports the Stargate Project's commitment to safe, broadly distributed AI development and responsible capital stewardship.
MOU signed by Cisco's Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Robbins, together with G42, OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA and SoftBank Group.
MOU aligns with President Trump's visit to the region last week and complements Cisco's recently announced initiatives focused on powering the AI ambitions in the Middle East.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed highlighted this milestone project in Abu Dhabi, during a signing ceremony attended by Cisco President and Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel.
