Hard Rock International Acquires Majority Stake Of Globe Entertainment And Media Corp's Historic Pop Culture Archive Of Rare Images And Iconic Collectibles

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International announces its majority acquisition of Globe Entertainment and Media Corp (GEM)-one of the world's largest private archives of music, celebrity and film photography assets from the past century with over 15 million images and rare, iconic collectibles.

The acquired archive features rare, unpublished, some unseen for decades and completely exclusive collectibles starting from the 1930s Golden Age of Hollywood, through American history and modern-day pop culture including:



Images of some of the world's most renowned celebrities, entertainers and iconic pop figures

Autographed sporting equipment & portraits Iconic concert tickets

"For over 50 years, Hard Rock has cultivated an extensive archive of music memorabilia so our guests can experience and celebrate the artists they love from pop culture moments they cherish," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "With the acquisition of Globe Entertainment and Media Corp, we now add an extraordinary visual archive to our legacy that not only opens new doors in the collectibles market but allows us to preserve cultural history."

Hard Rock will add GEM's vast archive to its existing authentic music memorabilia collection of more than 88,000 pieces seen at its locations around the globe-the world's largest and most valuable collection-which includes autographed guitars, clothing from world tours, red carpets and other unforgettable moments in pop culture.

"The Globe collection stands as the guardian of one of the world's most extensive collections of iconic pop culture imagery," said Klaus Moeller, CEO and Co-Founder of Globe Entertainment & Media Corp. "By joining forces with Hard Rock, we're giving these incredible images a global stage, while entering an exciting new era where art, nostalgia and commerce converge."

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The UnityTM by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

About Globe Entertainment and Media Corp.

Globe Entertainment and Media Corporation, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, stands as the guardian of one of the world's most extensive collections of iconic pop culture imagery. With an archive tracing back to the 1930s and encompassing more than 15 million images captured by over 2,500 renowned photographers. In addition to the flagship Globe Photos archive, the company's brand portfolio includes Movie Star News and Photo File, a prominent name in licensed sports photography prints, wall decor, and collectibles founded in 1987. Through dedication to preserving these visual treasures, Globe continues to offer collectors and enthusiasts access to authentic pieces of cultural history and moments that have shaped our collective memory.

