Innovia Consulting Acquires Lloyd Business IT Solutions NAV Operations, Expanding Its Microsoft Dynamics Presence In Canada

ONALASKA, Wis., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovia Consulting, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central partner, is pleased to announce the merging of Lloyd Business IT Solutions, a respected provider of Microsoft Dynamics services based in Ontario, Canada into Innvoia Consulting North America operations.

This change strengthens Innovia's position in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem and enhances its ability to deliver exceptional service and support to clients across Canada.

Lloyd Business IT Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering ERP solutions and outstanding customer service. Dan Kaltiainen, the founder and owner of Lloyd Business IT Solutions, will be joining the Innovia Consulting team. Daniel will continue to work closely with clients and contribute his deep industry knowledge and technical expertise to Innovia's growing team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel and the Lloyd Business IT Solutions team to the Innovia family," said Alan Wyne, CEO of Innovia Consulting. "Their commitment to excellence and customer success aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to achieving great things together."

Both companies' clients can expect a seamless transition and continued dedication to high-quality service, innovation, and support.

For more information, please visit or contact Alan Wyne - [email protected]

SOURCE Innovia Consulting

