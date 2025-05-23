Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Allied Universal Details Recent Merger And Acquisition Activities


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal® , a leading security and facility services provider, today announced details of recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activities completed so far in 2025. To date, the company has completed five transactions with aggregate annual revenues totaling approximately $490 million. The acquired companies represent various security service offerings in both international and domestic markets and include the following:

Company Name Service Line Geography Close Date
Pinnacle Security, Inc. Guarding United States January 2025
Diversified Maintenance Systems, LLC Facilities Management United States March 2025
Celar Security/Soltes Technology Guarding/Technology Colombia April 2025
CI Security Specialists, Inc. (CISS) Events United States April 2025
CDA, Inc. d/b/a MaxSent Guarding/Government United States May 2025


“In the first part of 2025, we have expanded our footprint in both the U.S. and South America through the acquisition of these exceptional companies,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal.“Each acquisition strengthens our presence in key service sectors and regional markets, as well as reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class security services. As we continue to grow, Allied Universal remains focused on integrating these businesses seamlessly to drive innovation, elevate service and help create safer environments around the world.”

About Allied Universal
The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $22 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


