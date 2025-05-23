ASIS&T And SLA Announce Merger Negotiations To Explore Unified Future For Information Professionals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T) and the Special Libraries Association (SLA) announced that they have entered into negotiations

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T ) and theSpecial Libraries Association (SLA ) today announced that they have entered into formalnegotiations to pursue a merger of the two organizations. This initiative reflects a sharedcommitment to strengthening the future of the information professions and deliveringexpanded value to members of both communities.The boards of directors of ASIS&T and SLA have unanimously agreed to begin discussionsaimed at creating a combined association that would serve a diverse, global membershipof information professionals across academic, corporate, government, and nonprofitsectors.“Both ASIS&T and SLA recognize the evolving landscape of information science andspecialized librarianship, and the opportunities that greater collaboration can offer tomembers of both organisations.” said Ian Ruthven, President of ASIS&T.“Our commongoals are evident in the ways our members promote information access for all, supportindustry in productive information use, and work towards an informed society. Ourdiscussions are about how we can best position our members, our profession, and ourorganizations for a dynamic, impactful future.”“Our organizations have long shared complementary missions and values,” added HildyDworkin, President of SLA.“Entering into these negotiations allows us to thoughtfullyexamine how a unified association might offer enhanced resources, expanded networkingopportunities, and a stronger collective voice for our members around the world.”While the plan for merger evolves, both associations are committed to a transparent,inclusive process that will actively involve members in shaping the future organization. Keyareas under consideration include member services, programming, advocacy initiatives,and organizational identity.Further information will be shared with members as the merger plan develops, withopportunities for input and feedback throughout the process. Both ASIS&T and SLA remainfully operational and continue to deliver their planned programs and services.For updates on the merger, please contact Lydia Middleton at ASIS&T or Hildy Dworkin atSLA.About the Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T)Founded in 1937, ASIS&T is a global leader in advancing the information sciences andpromoting the professional growth of information researchers and practitioners.About the Special Libraries Association (SLA)Established in 1909, SLA is a nonprofit international organization that supports informationprofessionals in specialized environments through education, advocacy, and communitybuilding.

