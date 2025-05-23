ASIS&T And SLA Announce Merger Negotiations To Explore Unified Future For Information Professionals
Special Libraries Association (SLA ) today announced that they have entered into formal
negotiations to pursue a merger of the two organizations. This initiative reflects a shared
commitment to strengthening the future of the information professions and delivering
expanded value to members of both communities.
The boards of directors of ASIS&T and SLA have unanimously agreed to begin discussions
aimed at creating a combined association that would serve a diverse, global membership
of information professionals across academic, corporate, government, and nonprofit
sectors.
“Both ASIS&T and SLA recognize the evolving landscape of information science and
specialized librarianship, and the opportunities that greater collaboration can offer to
members of both organisations.” said Ian Ruthven, President of ASIS&T.“Our common
goals are evident in the ways our members promote information access for all, support
industry in productive information use, and work towards an informed society. Our
discussions are about how we can best position our members, our profession, and our
organizations for a dynamic, impactful future.”
“Our organizations have long shared complementary missions and values,” added Hildy
Dworkin, President of SLA.“Entering into these negotiations allows us to thoughtfully
examine how a unified association might offer enhanced resources, expanded networking
opportunities, and a stronger collective voice for our members around the world.”
While the plan for merger evolves, both associations are committed to a transparent,
inclusive process that will actively involve members in shaping the future organization. Key
areas under consideration include member services, programming, advocacy initiatives,
and organizational identity.
Further information will be shared with members as the merger plan develops, with
opportunities for input and feedback throughout the process. Both ASIS&T and SLA remain
fully operational and continue to deliver their planned programs and services.
For updates on the merger, please contact Lydia Middleton at ASIS&T or Hildy Dworkin at
SLA.
About the Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T)
Founded in 1937, ASIS&T is a global leader in advancing the information sciences and
promoting the professional growth of information researchers and practitioners.
About the Special Libraries Association (SLA)
Established in 1909, SLA is a nonprofit international organization that supports information
professionals in specialized environments through education, advocacy, and community
building.
Lydia Middleton
ASIS&T
+1 301-495-0900
...
