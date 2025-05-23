Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over International Student Visa Ban

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Harvard University has taken legal action against the Trump administration, challenging its decision to revoke the university's certification under the F-1 visa program. This move effectively blocks Harvard from enrolling international students. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the administration's move is a "blatant violation" of the US Constitution's First Amendment and other federal laws.

The dispute began with an April directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, demanding that Harvard submit records related to foreign students' protest activities and disciplinary actions. Despite Harvard's compliance with the deadline and follow-up requests, the Department of Homeland Security deemed the response "insufficient" without specifying any shortcomings. This led to the sudden cancellation of Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification.

Harvard's lawsuit claims that the administration's decision violates the First Amendment and harms over 7,000 international students. The university seeks a restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security's enforcement of the policy. Harvard President Dr. Alan M. Garber condemned the decision, describing it as a direct threat to Harvard's academic integrity and global standing.

The Trump administration has defended its actions, accusing Harvard of promoting anti-American, anti-Jewish, and pro-terrorist sentiments. However, Harvard has categorically denied these allegations. Critics argue that the move reflects a broader attempt to politicize higher education and silence dissent within America's academic institutions.

The lawsuit marks a significant escalation in tensions between elite universities and the federal government over issues of academic freedom and political interference. Former Harvard President Larry Summers denounced the administration's move, suggesting it was driven by ideology rather than reason.