CCUS Absorption Market Projected To Reach USD 2.02 Billion By 2032, Driven By Accelerated Decarbonization Efforts Across Energy, Industrial, And Manufacturing Sectors | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) absorption market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by mounting climate change concerns and the global shift toward net-zero carbon emissions. Austin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The CCUS Absorption Market Valued at USD 0.57 billion in 2024, the market is anticipated to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.26% over the forecast period 2025 to 2032. ”

Download PDF Sample of CCUS Absorption Market @ The specific drivers for that growth market are technological improvements in CO2 capture systems, beneficial policy environments, and robust low-carbon infrastructure investments. With carbon pricing policies and emission limits tightening at the government level, absorption-based CCUS methods have become a growing solution for industrial players to comply with regulatory requirements and sustainability targets. Absorption technologies adoption is especially important in oil & gas, power generation, and chemicals sectors, where post-combustion CO2 capture with solvents and absorbents in these sectors is proven and scalable. Traditional materials based on aqueous amines, solid sorbents, and hybrid solvents are some of the most applied materials with high CO2 selectivity and operational viability. U. S. CCUS Market Set to Hit USD 0.59 Billion by 2032 as Federal Incentives and Emissions Mandates Drive Executive Investment Strategy The U.S market size was 0.17 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD O.59 billion by 2032 and grow at the CAGR of 16.76% over the forecast period 2025-2032. It is due to synergies from extensive policy support, technology leadership, and an industrial base with solid carbon emissions. Financial incentives from the federal government, like the 45Q tax credit that offers an increasing payout for every ton of CO2 you capture and store, have ramped up investments in CCUS infrastructure in the US. Key Players:

Aker Solutions

Fluor Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Shell CANSOLV

Linde plc

Honeywell UOP

ExxonMobil

Carbon Clean

Schlumberger (SLB) BASF SE CCUS Absorption Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 0.57 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.26% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Absorption Type (Chemical Absorption, Physical Absorption)

. By End User Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Cement, Iron & Steel) Key Drivers . Integration with Hydrogen and Ammonia Production Drives the Market Growth.

Market Segmentation

By Absorption Type

Chemical absorption held the largest market share, around 68%, in 2024. It is owing to its higher efficiency, technological maturity, and applicability in a wide range of industrial sectors. This is the most well-studied and the most commercially deployed carbon capture technology, and it is based on the use of aqueous amine solutions such as monoethanolamine (MEA) and diethanolamine (DEA). Chemical absorption is highly efficient in capturing CO2 for post-combustion capture, due to the high selectivity and strong attachment to CO2 molecules, making it applicable in industries where flue gases contain small fractions of CO2.

By End-Use Industry

The oil & gas segment held the largest market share, around 28% in 2024. It is due to its considerable carbon emissions and the early adoption of carbon capture technologies providing the basis for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and sustainability initiatives, the oil & gas segment had the largest market share in the CCUS absorption end-market. The sector has the economic justification and access to a substantial number of depleted oil reservoirs suitable for CO2 injection to induce additional crude production from such reservoirs while providing for the long-term storage of captured carbon.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of around 42% in 2024. This is because of healthy policy frameworks, substantial funding support, and the pervasive footprint of carbon-intensive industries in the region. Historically, the United States and Canada have been at the forefront of carbon capture deployment, driven largely by policies like the U.S. 45Q tax credit and the Canadian Clean Fuel Regulations, which yield powerful cost drivers for CCUS. It possesses substantial enabling infrastructure, from expansive pipeline networks to pore space for permanent geological sequestration of CO2, and provides an attractive carbon capture return on investment at scale. The resulting concentration of garden variety technologists, energy companies, and academic research institutions has catalyzed the innovation and commercialization of these types of absorption-based systems. Momentum to make North America a global leader in the CCUS absorption market has taken root and planted as regional climate action, corporate decarbonization targets, and net-zero intermediate pathways spur investment.

Recent Developments



In January 2024, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joined forces with ADNOC to deploy a next-generation amine/solvent-based system for large-scale CO2 capture at a natural gas processing facility in Abu Dhabi. The goal of the project is to store more than 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year and use it in EOR operations. In November 2023, Carbon Clean launched the modular carbon capture unit for small-scale emitters in the cement and steel sectors. The unit implements proprietary solid sorbents and reduces the total cost of ownership up to 30%, making carbon capture relevant for medium-sized enterprises





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. CCUS Absorption Market Segmentation, By Absorption Type

8. CCUS Absorption Market Segmentation, By End User Industry

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion

