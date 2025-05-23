Viral Sensation Javvy Coffee Launches Nationwide At Sprouts Farmers Market This Memorial Day

With over 31,000 glowing Amazon reviews, it's clear that Javvy Coffee has captured the hearts (and taste buds!) of coffee lovers everywhere. Here's why it's the go-to coffee choice for so many:



Ultra-Convenient & Customizable: Whether it's a morning pick-me-up, a post-dinner treat, or an indulgent Espresso Martini, Javvy makes it easy to craft any coffee style in seconds .



No Bitter Aftertaste: Enjoy smooth, naturally brewed coffee without any bitterness or acidity.



Clean Ingredients: 100% natural coffee, no additives, no sugars, no nasties.



Affordably Priced: Javvy costs less than K-cups, drip coffee, and store-bought brews-delivering quality that doesn't break the bank.

Versatile & Long-Lasting: Fresh coffee ready when you need it, staying fresh for months.

Sprouts will now carry Javvy Protein Coffee, available in French Vanilla, Mocha, Caramel, and Original. For those who want their coffee with a protein boost, Javvy Protein Coffee blends the rich flavor of natural coffee with premium whey protein for a guilt-free indulgence. With 10g of protein per serving, zero sugar, prebiotics for gut health, and brain-boosting MCTs, it's perfect for satisfying your coffee cravings while supporting your health and wellness goals.

"People want healthy, better-for-you coffee-but not at the expense of convenience or taste. That's exactly why Sprouts is such an important milestone for us. It puts Javvy in front of health-conscious shoppers who are already looking for easy, functional swaps-and gives them a protein-packed, guilt-free coffee they can actually look forward to."

- Brandon Monaghan, Co-Founder and CMO of Javvy Coffee

About Sprouts Farmers Market:

True to our farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. We inspire wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. Sprouts continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. (Source: Sprouts )

To find Javvy Coffee at your nearest Sprouts Farmers Market, visit sprouts/stores .

For all Press Inquiries contact:

Morgan Publicity

(323) 684-4875

[email protected]

SOURCE Javvy Coffee