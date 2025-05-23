Logicgate Named Winner Of The ISACA Innovative Solutions Award For The Organization's AI Governance Solution

The industry-recognized solution helps enterprises better govern and manage the implementation and usage of AI technology throughout the entirety of their organizations.

CHICAGO, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the modern, enterprise-grade provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced its AI Governance Solution was recognized for the prestigious ISACA Innovative Solutions Award. The industry accolade honors LogicGate for its groundbreaking AI Governance Solution, designed to empower safe innovation, accelerate business growth, and enable organizations to navigate the complexities of artificial intelligence responsibly.

The ISACA Innovative Solutions Award acknowledges individuals or organizations that have developed or utilized technology to solve significant business or societal challenges. Judging criteria include the innovative use or development of new technology, promotion of ISACA's core domains, impact and global reach of the solution, and the quality of the nomination.

"LogicGate's AI Governance Solution is not just another tool in the GRC space-it is essential to reshaping how organizations approach AI governance," said Matt Kunkel , Co-Founder and CEO at LogicGate. "With the rapid evolution and widespread adoption of AI, particularly generative AI, every industry is confronted with the challenge of governing the use of this technology and its various applications. Our approach was to create a prescriptive yet flexible AI governance framework that enterprises could easily adopt and tailor to their unique AI guidelines and requirements."

As AI technologies become increasingly integral to business operations, the necessity for robust AI governance has become paramount. Recent research by OCEG on the "Use of AI for GRC" found that while 82% of respondents agree or strongly agree they must adopt generative AI, only 12% reported having a documented AI Governance plan in place. This highlights a critical gap that LogicGate's AI Governance Solution aims to address.

LogicGate's AI Governance Solution provides a comprehensive set of workflows to ensure AI initiatives are transparent, accountable, and aligned with regulatory standards. The solution includes centralized use case management, cyber risk assessments, policy management, controls compliance, and third-party AI risk oversight, all within an easy-to-use platform. This holistic approach bridges the growing gap between GRC and AI, enabling organizations to confidently harness the power of AI while safeguarding against unintended consequences.

"A key differentiator of LogicGate's AI Governance Solution is its integration with the full spectrum of governance, risk, compliance, and cybersecurity programs," said Jon Siegler, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at LogicGate. "This integration ensures that AI governance processes are seamlessly incorporated into cyber risk management, third-party risk management, policy management, and controls management."

Specifically, LogicGate's AI Governance Solution enables organizations to:



Leverage out-of-the-box workflows for submitting, reviewing, and approving AI initiatives and models.

Identify AI risks and automate assessment, quantification, and mitigation activities.

Reinforce AI risk tolerance and standardize AI policies with automated approvals and attestations.

Leverage best practices and control recommendations from the NIST AI Risk Management Framework. Identify embedded AI technologies and risks in third-party services.

LogicGate, along with other award recipients of the 2025 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards, Certification Exam Top Scores, and the 2025 class of the Hall of Fame were recognized at the ISACA Awards Celebration in Orlando, Florida, during ISACA's 2025 North America Conference . To view the full list of award recipients, visit .

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, controls compliance, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about LogicGate's solutions by visiting or LinkedIn .

SOURCE LogicGate

