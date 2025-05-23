Copper Tubes Market To Reach USD 70.35 Billion By 2032, Driven By Surging Demand In HVAC And Green Energy Sectors | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Copper Tubes Market is experiencing robust growth, propelled by the escalating demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, the global shift towards renewable energy, and the rapid expansion of data centers necessitating advanced cooling solutions. Austin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Copper Tubes Market was estimated at USD 40.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 70.35 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 6.33% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Download PDF Sample of Copper Tubes Market @ The Copper Tubes Market is witnessing significant expansion, fueled by the increasing adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems and the global emphasis on sustainable infrastructure. The superior thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance of copper tubes make them indispensable in modern construction and industrial applications. Copper Tubes Market in the U.S. Set to Reach USD 11.37 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising HVAC, Plumbing, and Infrastructure Demand The U.S. copper tubes market is projected to grow from USD 6.41 billion in 2023 to USD 11.37 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 6.57%. This steady growth is driven by rising demand across HVAC, plumbing, and industrial applications. The market is expected to gain momentum due to infrastructure upgrades and increased construction activity nationwide. Key Players:

Mueller Streamline Co. (Copper Tubing, Line Sets, ACR Tubing)

KME Group S.p.A (Sanitary Copper Tubes, Industrial Copper Tubes)

Wieland Group (Smooth Tubes, Inner-grooved Tubes, Heat Exchanger Tubes)

LUVATA (Copper Tubes for HVAC, Plumbing Tubes, Inner-Grooved Tubes)

KOBE STEEL, LTD. (Copper Alloy Tubes, Air Conditioner Tubes)

Cambridge – Lee Industries LLC (Plumbing Tubes, ACR Tubes, Industrial Copper Tubes)

Shanghai Metal Corporation (Straight Copper Tubes, Pancake Coils, LWC Tubes)

Qindao Hongtai Copper Co., LTD (Refrigeration Copper Tubes, Medical Copper Tubes)

CERRO Flow Products LLC (Plumbing Tubes, HVACR Tubes, Coils)

MM Kembla (Kembla Copper Tube, Kembla Gas Tube, PairCoil)

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Copper Tubes for Refrigeration, Straight Tubes, Coils)

Golden Dragon Precise Copper Tube Group (LWC Tubes, Straight Tubes, Inner-Grooved Tubes)

Hailiang Group (Copper Water Tubes, Medical Gas Tubes, Inner Grooved Tubes)

MetTube Sdn Bhd (Air Conditioning Tubes, Plumbing Tubes)

Sam Dong (Copper Tubes for Transformers, Electrical Applications)

Mehta Tubes Ltd. (Copper Plumbing Tubes, HVAC Tubes)

Tube-Mac Industries (Copper Tubes for Hydraulic Piping Systems)

Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd. (Coil Tubes, ACR Tubes, Pancake Coils)

Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) Co., Ltd. (Copper Tubes for HVACR, LWC Tubes) Oriental Copper Co., Ltd. (High Conductivity Copper Tubes for Industrial Use) Copper Tubes Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 40.49 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 70.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.33% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Straight lengths, Coils, Pancake or flattened tubes, U-Bends, Drawn tubes, Others)

. By Thickness (Standard gauge, Extra heavy gauge, Thin wall gauge, Capillary tubes, Others)

. By Application (Plumbing, HVACR, Industrial, Medical gas system, Fire sprinkler system, Automotive, Others) Key Drivers . Rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC and refrigeration systems is driving the growth of copper tubes due to their superior thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance.

If You Need Any Customization on Copper Tubes Market Report, I nquire Now @

Segment Insights Coils, Thin Wall Gauge, and HVAC Lead the Copper Tubes Market in 2023

By Type: In 2023, the coils segment held a dominant market share of over 42% in the global copper tubes market. It is primarily due to the increasing demand in HVAC and refrigeration systems where flexible and readily installed tubings are required. Benefits of coils include fewer joints throughout the process, lower leakage possibilities, and increased usability in confined or complicated installation areas. This makes them the most preferred option for manufacturers and contractors due to their extensive functions in countless residential and commercial infrastructure, automation, and bending-and-forming processes.

By Thickness: The thin wall gauge segment accounted for more than 38% of the copper tubes market share in 2023. The lightness and cost-effectiveness make them a dominant choice for applications with moderate-pressure requirements and low weight considerations. Thin-walled copper tubes are commonly used in applications such as air conditioning systems, heat exchangers, and other HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) applications that require fast transfer of heat while having minimized cost of material. Being easy to handle and install while using less raw material is in consonance with sustainability and cost-saving strategies, and thus are being adopted in many industries.

By Application: The HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) segment led the application-based copper tubes market with a share exceeding 32% in 2023. This is by their low weight and comparatively lower cost, which means they are the best choice for applications where the pressure is moderate, and designs are weight-sensitive. Thin-walled copper tubes are commonly used in air conditioning systems, heat exchangers, and other HVAC applications, where rapid heat transfer and lower material costs are important. Due to their ease of handling and installation with minimum usage of raw materials, they are effective for sustainability targets and cost-saving strategies, which is projected to boost the growth of these types of products across various industries.

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Copper Tubes Market with Over 44% Share in 2023

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region led the global copper tubes market, holding a commanding share of over 44%. The dominance is due to swift urbanization and robust industrial growth, especially in China and India. With the continuous rise in the world population and housing allocation leading to demand for the establishment of infrastructure developments, the use of copper tubing intended for plumbing, HVAC, and industrial systems increased significantly due to brick-and-mortar infrastructure establishments. The need for government and revenue generation in smart cities, along with transportation and energy infrastructure investments, also drive the market growth. Asia-Pacific has the potential copper tube market due to the rapid construction industry and the growing manufacturing base.

North America maintains a notable position in the copper tubes market, owing to its well-established and mature construction industry. With better thermal properties compared to providing corrosion resistance, the increased adoption of copper tubing in residential and commercial applications in the region is expected to drive the copper tube market over the stated period. Additionally, the increasing need for energy-efficient and sustainable solutions like high-performance HVAC systems and green plumbing also drives the market expansion. Copper is fortified by experiential-based quality assistance backed by growth in stringent text construction codes and environmental regulation.

Recent Development



February 2024: KME Group finalized an equity transaction to list its Cunova business unit on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), strengthening its position in the global copper products market. February 12, 2025 : Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) updated its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, anticipating higher net sales and operating profit driven by increased sales in the Energy Infrastructure sector.





Buy Full Research Report on Copper Tubes Market 2024-2032 @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Copper Tubes Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Copper Tubes Market Segmentation, By Thickness

9. Copper Tubes Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion

Read Our Trending Reports:

Industrial Tubes Market in the U.S. to Reach USD 240.27 Billion by 2032 with 7.14% CAGR, Driven by Oil & Gas, Automotive, Construction, and Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

Automatic Tube Cleaning System Market in North America Leads Growth Fueled by Industrial Infrastructure Advances and Focus on Energy Efficiency

U.S. Pneumatic Tube System Market Size & Growth Report by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)