Chartsquad And Pareit Partner To Bring AI-Powered Medical Record Summarization To Patients And Legal Teams

ChartSquad and pareIT team up to deliver AI-powered medical summaries-making records faster, clearer, and easier for legal teams to use.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ChartSquad, the leading HIPAA-compliant medical record access platform, and pareIT, the AI-powered medical record analysis tool, today announced a strategic partnership designed to transform how patients and legal professionals access, understand, and act on medical records.This integration allows ChartSquad users to seamlessly connect to pareIT, generating instant AI-powered summaries, timelines, and key insights from medical records - removing the complexity and confusion that often comes with large volumes of health documentation.“The integration between ChartSquad and pareIT could not be a better partnership,” said Chris Carpenter, Founding CEO of ChartSquad.“ChartSquad fights for patients to exercise their civil right of access to their medical records, and we can now help every patient summarize and analyze their entire health journey with pareIT. No longer do patients have to sort through hundreds, or even thousands of pages of medical jargon that make no sense to them. This partnership makes it simple for every patient to not only understand their health history, but seamlessly share that history with any professional necessary.”“While ChartSquad champions patients' rights to access their medical records, pareIT transforms complex medical documentation into clear, understandable summaries,” said Manon Limousis-Gayda, COO of pareIT.“Our partnership creates a complete solution that helps patients comprehend their health journey and enables legal teams to quickly navigate critical information. Together, we're making medical records accessible in every sense of the word.”Key Benefits of the Integration:One Platform, Every RecordEasily request and track medical records through ChartSquad with built-in transparency, digital delivery, and full patient control.AI-Powered Summaries by pareITTurn raw medical files into clear, structured summaries that highlight diagnoses, treatments, timelines, providers, medications, and more.Automatic Medical Chronologies IncludedGet structured, chronological views of care - ideal for legal teams, insurance reviews, or personal understanding.Ask Paige – Medical Summaries ChatAsk complex medical questions like "When did the patient first report chronic back pain?" or "What treatments were prescribed for pain management?" and receive instant, evidence-based answers drawn directly from the records - eliminating hours of manual review and allowing your team to build stronger cases fasterLitigation-Ready, Patient-FriendlypareIT's tools are built for legal professionals but intuitive enough for anyone to use - making complex records usable, shareable, and clear.Together, ChartSquad and pareIT offer a complete records solution that eliminates the need for third-party reviewers, reduces time on desk, and empowers users to take control of their medical data - whether for a case, a claim, or peace of mind.Learn more and get started at chartsquad or pareit

