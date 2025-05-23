Southlake Paws Launches May 23, 2025 - A Premium Online Department Store For Pets And Pet Parents, With A Hometown Heart

Southlake Paws

Premium online pet store Southlake Paws launches May 23, offering luxury products with small-town warmth for pets and their people.

- Ryan MillsapsKELLER, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southlake Paws, a refined and thoughtfully curated online department store for pets and pet parents, is proud to announce its official grand opening on Friday, May 23, 2025. Designed to bring luxury, convenience, and trust to modern pet care, Southlake Paws offers a distinctive shopping experience rooted in quality, community, and a deep love of animals. Discover the collection at .Founded by a lifelong dog enthusiast and respected American Boxer breeder/exhibitor, Southlake Paws is more than a store-it's a destination for pet lovers who expect excellence in every product they bring into their home. With headquarters in Keller, Texas, the company blends elevated product offerings with small-town warmth and personalized service.“We created Southlake Paws to reflect the way we care for our own pets-with intention, love, and uncompromising standards,” says the founder.“Our customers can trust that every product has been selected with purpose and backed by years of hands-on experience.”🐾 What Sets Southlake Paws Apart1. Elevated Essentials for Pets and Their PeopleSouthlake Paws offers a handpicked selection of premium pet goods and pet-inspired lifestyle products. From tailored grooming tools and stylish walking gear to breed-specific collections and pet-parent home accents, the catalog reflects both function and refinement.2. Rooted in Real ExperienceAs an active American Boxer breeder and exhibitor, the founder brings decades of practical, first-hand knowledge to the company. This perspective ensures that everything offered-whether it's for puppies, senior dogs, cats, or their humans-has been vetted for quality, safety, and performance.3. Community-Driven, Pet-FocusedAt Southlake Paws, building trust is everything. Customers enjoy a streamlined shopping experience and the confidence that comes from supporting a brand founded by a fellow pet lover, not a faceless corporation. Future offerings will include customer education, pet lifestyle tips, and membership benefits for loyal shoppers.🌟 Trending Now at SouthlakePaws:-“Pupfluencer Picks” – Eye-catching collars , harnesses & accessories perfect for social media moments- Breed-Specific Collections – Tailored products celebrating the unique needs and personalities of different breeds- Luxury Pet Bedding & Carriers – Where comfort meets style- Pet Parent Favorites – Coordinated home décor, stylish apparel, and pet-safe cleaning solutions🎉 Grand Opening – Friday, May 23, 2025Southlake Paws invites pet families nationwide to explore the launch collection online beginning Friday, May 23. Shoppers are encouraged to join the Southlake Paws mailing list for updates, exclusive content, and upcoming product launches.Follow us on social media @SouthlakePaws for daily inspiration, pet features, and the latest arrivals.About Southlake Paws:Headquartered in Keller, Texas, Southlake Paws is a luxury online department store dedicated to enhancing the lives of pets and pet parents. With a curated product range, small-town values, and a foundation built by a seasoned dog breeder and exhibitor, Southlake Paws is redefining how modern pet families shop. Every product is selected with care because at Southlake Paws, pets are family.Media Contact:...

