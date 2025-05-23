403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organises Mastering The Art Of Persuasive And Impactful Speech Workshop
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 May 2025: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library recently hosted a two-day workshop titled 'Mastering the Art of Persuasive and Impactful Speech', led by Saif Al Mazroui, a seasoned consultant and expert trainer in the fields of oratory and influence. The workshop attracted participants from diverse age groups and professional backgrounds, all united by a shared ambition to refine their public speaking abilities and deliver compelling, audience-focused speeches. This initiative reflects the library's ongoing commitment to promoting the vital role of verbal and non-verbal communication in both personal and professional spheres. The workshop opened with Al Mazroui addressing some of the most common challenges faced by public speakers, such as fear of failure, self-doubt, conflicting priorities, resistance to change, and hesitation in decision-making. He highlighted that confronting and overcoming these internal barriers is essential for developing confidence and delivering truly impactful speeches. Al Mazroui then introduced a comprehensive and structured approach to speech preparation. This began with establishing a clear understanding of the intended message, followed by defining specific objectives and conducting a detailed analysis of the target audience. He underscored that effective speeches must be clear, concise, and compelling in order to resonate with listeners. A central element of the workshop was its strong emphasis on practical application. Participants were introduced to contemporary techniques for both speech writing and delivery. These included the effective use of body language - such as purposeful hand gestures, facial expressions, and posture - to enhance the message and reinforce speaker credibility. The workshop also explored vocal modulation, stressing the significance of variations in volume, pitch, and pace, as well as the strategic use of pauses to underscore key points. Eye contact was also highlighted as a crucial tool for building rapport and sustaining audience engagement. To help participants translate theory into practice, the sessions included hands-on exercises designed to reduce anxiety and stage fright by positively channelling nervous energy. Moreover, attendees learned techniques for confidently handling audience questions and managing objections - essential skills that help speakers maintain authority and credibility during live engagements. The workshop received highly positive feedback from attendees, many of whom found the experience transformative. One participant remarked: 'I used to believe that effective speaking was an innate talent, but now I realise it is a skill that can be developed through dedicated training.' Another attendee noted: 'The benefits extended beyond public speaking - it significantly boosted my overall self-confidence.' This initiative exemplifies the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's dedication to nurturing linguistic and cultural capabilities, while adapting to the evolving demands of contemporary communication. By delivering such impactful programmes, the library seeks to strengthen the skills of Arabic-speaking professionals in the areas of speech and presentation, addressing the growing demand for advanced communication competencies that enable individuals to express their messages persuasively and effectively. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library continues to play a pioneering role as a cultural and educational beacon, committed to the dissemination of knowledge and the advancement of a dynamic and influential Arab society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment