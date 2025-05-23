Giovanni, The Hair Care Brand Of The Entertainment Industry, Launches Pro Portal Designed To Boost Stylist Income

New Invite-Only Elite Network Offers Earned Income Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty, who just earned their own version of E.G.O.T. status as the hair care brand used backstage at the Emmys, GRAMMYS, Oscars and Tonys, as well as over 70 productions, launched a professional portal on their website on April 23, 2025. The new elite network provides hair stylists with professional courtesy rates on products, earned income and stylist spotlights that showcase the work they are doing with other distinguished caliber talent. Quarterly competitions are coming soon, where stylists can submit their social media posts for a chance to win prizes and be featured in brand publicity.

At the core of the new pro portal is a revenue-generating referral program: stylists receive a unique QR code that allows them to earn income whenever a client purchases Giovanni products through their link. This offers a meaningful way to monetize product recommendations beyond the salon chair. The full line of Giovanni cleansing, nourishing, and styling products will be available at a professional discount, with select SKUs offered in 24 oz professional sizes-ideal for stocking styling kits.

"Since its inception in 1979, Giovanni has become the #1-selling hair care brand in the U.S. natural products industry (SPINs data) with 175 SKUS," said CEO, Giovanni Guidotti, "simultaneously behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, the professionals who style hair for celebrities on TV, in films, in the music and theatre industry, use our products very heavily. Though the brand has caught on fire with the members of I.A.T.S.E.'s Makeup and Hair Stylists Local 706 Guild, we will roll out this pro portal for professional stylists in other guilds soon."

About Giovanni Eco Chic BeautyTM - Born on the iconic Sunset Strip in 1979, Giovanni began as a bold vision from salon owner Arthur Guidotti, who crafted salon-quality formulations and shared them with studio stylists at MGM, Fox and Paramount. Arthur's son, Giovanni, then catapulted Giovanni to become the #1-selling hair care brand in the U.S. natural products industry (SPINs data) and built out their professional reputation with celebrity hairdressers. Today it is the brand that shampoos, nourishes, sculpts, and finishes celebrity tresses on more than 70 television, film, music, theatre productions and film festivals globally. Giovanni bears the distinction of E.G.O.T. as the styling brand backstage at the Oscars, Emmys, GRAMMYS, Tony Awards. Giovanni sells over 175 SKUs in 15,000 retailers in 30+ countries, including brushes, combs, styling accessories, body, and beard care and is also a veteran-owned business. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Giovanni manufactures its Leaping Bunny-certified products in the U.S.

