Brave Healer Productions Releases Writing: The Brave Healer's Guide For World-Changers

Laura Di Franco, the book's lead author and CEO and founder of Brave Healer Productions, says, "Whether you want to write your first screenplay, signature talk, or your first burn book, whether you're headed into the blogging world or can't wait to submit your first personal essay to that favorite magazine, whether you're writing fiction, nonfiction, memoir, or poetry, a page, a chapter, a social [media] post, or a book - we got you!"

Adds Michael Shaun Conaway - a filmmaker, philosopher, futurist, and spiritual teacher who wrote the book's foreword. "Writing isn't just about telling stories. It's about shaping reality. Every word we put on the page becomes an act of creation, of healing, of releasing, of imagining something new into existence. When we write honestly, bravely, and with intention, we begin to see ourselves clearly. We shed old skins. We start to remember who we really are. That's what the writers in this book understand so beautifully."

Divided into three sections (Write to Heal and Manifest; Build Your Writing Skills, and Write to Grow Your Business), there are chapters on using storytelling to heal the past, coming up with content people won't be able to put down, successful grant writing, working with editors and more.

Contributors include Kerrin Black, Valerie Costa, Meridith Grundei, Andrea Hylen, John M. Jaramillo, Stephanie Urbina Jones, K.J. Kaschula, Michol Mae, Parushka Moodley, Laurie Morin, Dr. Oliver T. Reid, Karen Robinson, Kent Sanders, Corinne Santiago, Ruth Souther, Timothy Stuetz, Elizabeth Tobbe Swibel, Emily Atlantis Wolf, and T.L. Woodliff.

Praise for Writing

"Writing: The Brave Healer's Guide for World-Changers is a powerful, actionable resource for storytellers of all skill levels who are ready to share their words with courage, skill, and heart. This book is part healing journey, part multidisciplinary masterclass, and all soul, illuminating the transformative alchemy that occurs when we step into our power as creators in our own right." - Haley Walden, author, coach, and content marketer

"Writing, The Brave Healer's Guide for World Changers is a luminous invitation to reclaim your pen as a magic wand. With radical honesty and empowering tenderness, Laura Di Franco and her brilliant team of co-authors show you how your words-when written with embodied intention-can reshape your entire reality." - Jen Valentino, personal power coach, alchemical guide, mentor for conscious creators

About the Author

Laura Di Franco is the CEO of Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books), an award-winning publisher for holistic health, wellness, and business professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy more consciously. She has a master's degree and 30 years of expertise in holistic physical therapy, is a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo, and is the author of 14 books.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published nearly 100 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing and The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care.

Find a list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions at

Get access to The Brave Healer Resources Vault with a wealth of training, master classes, and workshops for author-entrepreneurs at

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653;

