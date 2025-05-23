O'shaughnessy Ventures Backs AI-Powered Dream Reconstruction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lizé Masclef will use the fellowship to develop a prototype brain-computer interface that uses artificial intelligence to convert raw brain-wave data into immersive, 3D reconstructions of dreams. She will present her findings at a scientific conference and use the work as the foundation for a broader initiative to decode the subconscious through neural interfaces.

A research affiliate at the MIT Media Lab, Lizé Masclef co-leads work on reconstructing 3D visual imagery from brain activity. In 2024, a jury that included Nobel Prize and Turing Award laureates named her one of France's top 100 inventors for creating her first brain-computer interface, Strange Loops . She has performed music generated from brain waves at venues including the Internet Archive in San Francisco and the Deutsches Museum in Germany. Lizé Masclef also serves as chair of finance and sponsorship at Women in Machine Learning.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Ninon's work sits at the frontier of neuroscience, technology and art. This is precisely the type of bold, cross-disciplinary thinking we're proud to support at OSV."

"Joining the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships is a powerful affirmation of the vision I've pursued independently for years," said Lizé Masclef. "I'm excited for the chance to bring my moonshot ideas to life with OSV's support."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV will award 12 fellowships in 2025. Applicants will also be considered for the O'Shaughnessy Grants program, which provides 20 additional $10,000 grants to promising innovators.

Lizé Masclef is the sixth fellow announced in 2025. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2026. Individuals interested in learning more can do so via OSV's website .

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

