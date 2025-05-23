MINT Income Fund Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
The Fund had 10,052,580 units issued and outstanding as at May 13, 2025, including 10,031,982 units in the public float. The Fund may, during the 12 month period commencing May 27, 2025 purchase on the TSX up to 1,003,198 units, being 10% of the public float and may not, in any 30 day period, purchase more than 201,051 units, being 2% of the units issued and outstanding. The Fund will hold in treasury for resale all units purchased pursuant to the bid. As at May 13, 2025 the Fund had purchased 18,700 units on the TSX and Alternative Canadian Trading Systems at an average price of $6.96 per unit under its previously approved normal course issuer bid. The Fund had the ability to purchase up to 1,089,755 units under its last NCIB. The manager of the Fund believes that such purchases are in the best interest of the Fund and are a desirable use of its available funds.The Fund trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol
This press release may contain forward-looking information, including with respect to future purchases of Units by the Fund. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes current expectations, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered hereby. Investors and others should not assume that any forward-looking statement contained in this press release represents an estimate as of any date other than the date of this press release.
