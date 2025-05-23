NGP Capital Backs Impossible Cloud Network At $470M Valuation

Commenting on this significant milestone, Wawrzinek says: "With NGP Capital, we've found a perfect partner with deep expertise in cloud and edge computing that can advise on large-scale infrastructure projects. We are thrilled to be partnered with an investor who believes in ICN's vision."

With over $5 million of annual recurring revenue, ICN is already proving the case for decentralized cloud models, which offer significant cost savings compared to centralized providers. ICN's research shows decentralized cloud solutions are 80% cheaper for enterprises than Amazon Web Services (AWS), while network performance is often superior.

More than this, decentralized cloud services are immune to centralized data control, manipulation, and information loss. By their very nature, decentralized networks also promote user empowerment and foster data sovereignty – both increasingly important factors in the age of AI.

NGP Capital has a history of backing transformative Web2 and Web3 companies, including Xiaomi and Helium. The firm has over $1.6 billion of assets under management and boasts 19 unicorns and 11 IPO exits. As such, its investment in ICN is a strong signal that data sovereignty and decentralized architecture are crucial future technologies.

Ossi Tiainen, Partner of NGP Capital, says, "We believe ICN's innovative decentralized approach has the potential to reshape the global cloud landscape, providing data protection and data sovereignty where it doesn't exist now. The company's impressive traction and experienced team make ICN a serious contender among the next generation of cloud infrastructure providers, and we're excited to be on board."

ICN is currently poised to list its native token $ICNT, which will play a pivotal role in the ecosystem by rewarding independent node operators and providing governance rights to key stakeholders. The token's upcoming launch on leading centralized exchanges will boost both accessibility and ecosystem growth as the firm expands globally.

About Impossible Cloud Network (ICN)

Impossible Cloud Network (ICN) is building a permissionless, open cloud network to rival Big Tech giants like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google. With resilient, high-performance decentralized cloud services, ICN is laying the foundation for a scalable, secure, and community-driven global cloud that supports enterprise, AI, gaming, applications, and end-users. With real-world adoption already generating million-dollar revenue and a vision for 200+ decentralized cloud services, ICN offers a true alternative to monopolistic hyperscalers.

About NGP Capital

NGP Capital is a global VC that invests in early-stage technology companies across Europe and the US. For over two decades, NGP has invested in more than 120 companies, of which 19 became unicorns and 11 went on to IPO. Some of the companies NGP has backed include Lime, GetYourGuide, Helium, Deliveroo, The Exploration Company, and Xiaomi.

