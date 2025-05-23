Artificial Intelligence In E-commerce Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Market Forecast To Reach $16.42 Billion By 2029 With 15.6% Annual Growth

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The artificial intelligence in E-commerce market is on a rapid ascent, growing from $8.06 billion in 2024 to a majestic $9.19 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.0%. The surge in growth during this period is attributed to factors such as an increasing demand for personalized shopping experiences, advancements in search and discovery options, the integration of chatbots and virtual assistants, and government support for AI development.

Is the Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

From 2025 to 2029, the artificial intelligence in E-commerce market is projected to exhibit accelerated growth, rising to $16.42 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.6%. Several developments will propel this heightened growth. An increased emphasis on customer data analytics, substantial investments in AI for e-commerce, growing demand for AI-powered product recommendations, more use of AI for supply chain management, and fraud detection. Additionally, artificial intelligence market research along with technological advancements in AI, growth in voice commerce, optimization of supply chains, improved customer support utilizing AI, and conversational e-commerce are trends that will fuel this expansion in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

sample_request?id=12880&type=smp

What Drives The Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Market Growth?

Online Shopping Fuelling Market Growth: The explosion in online shopping activity, in particular, is a potent driver of the growth of artificial intelligence in the E-commerce market. More people are now turning to online shopping, purchasing a wide range of goods or services from sellers via the Internet, using a web browser or a mobile app; and AI plays a critical role in this online shopping experience. AI in E-commerce is used to enhance customer experience and streamline business processes for pricing optimization and inventory management.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

report/artificial-intelligence-in-e-commerce-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Market?

Key industry players involved in the artificial intelligence marketing are Apple Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, The International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Nvidia Corporation, Sentient Technologies, Bloomreach, Aidaptive, Coveo, Dynamic Yield, Persado, Emarsys eMarketing Systems, Syte, Bluecore, Twiggle, Kindred AI, ViSenze, Gorgias, Layer 6 Inc., Nauto. These companies are innovating and driving new technologies to maintain their positions in the market. One such emerging trend is the development of generative AI in e-commerce SaaS platforms, allowing users to gain personalized, automated inventory control, and innovative product discovery.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence in E-commerce market can be segmented based on:

1 Technology: Natural language processing NLP, Deep Learning, Machine Learning

2 Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3 Application: Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Analysis, Fake Review Analysis, Warehouse Automation, Merchandizing, Product Recommendation, Customer Service, Other Applications

4 End User: Information TechnologyIT And Telecommunication, Retail And E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Other End User

Subsegments include:

1 By Natural Language Processing NLP: Chatbots And Virtual Assistants, Sentiment Analysis Tools, Language Translation Services, Text Analytics

2 By Deep Learning: Image Recognition Systems, Recommendation Engines, Customer Behavior Prediction Models, Fraud Detection Systems

3 By Machine Learning: Predictive Analytics, Personalization Algorithms, Inventory Management Solutions, Dynamic Pricing Models

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Artificial Intelligence In E-Commerce Market?

From a regional perspective, North America dominated the artificial intelligence in E-commerce market in 2024. The artificial intelligence market trends report covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa in its thorough analysis.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2025

report/artificial-intelligence-in-drug-discovery-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025

report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2025

report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.