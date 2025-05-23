The AI Explosion In Media & Entertainment: Global Market Projected To Reach $21.99 Billion In 2025

AI In Media & Entertainment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's AI Explosion In Media & Entertainment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

A new dawn is breaking in the entertainment sector with artificial intelligence AI playing an increasingly significant role. The AI in media & entertainment market has been expanding exponentially in recent years. The industry's market size is set to surge from $17.3 billion in 2024 to a staggering $21.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 27.1%. This growth during the historic period has been powered by initial AI-based copyright protection, content moderation tools, rise in content personalization, regional expansion, increased streaming activities, and skyrocketing demand for game development.

What stimulates the exponential growth of AI in Media & Entertainment Market?

A key driving force for this sharp climb is an increase in unstructured data-the kind of information without a pre-configured data model or pre-set organization which commonly challenges IT to analyze and requires specialized tools and techniques. The AI space within media and entertainment uses this unstructured data from social media reviews and comments for sentiment analysis, thereby understanding audience reactions and preferences and customizing content accordingly.

Who are the Market Leaders in AI in Media & Entertainment Market?

Prominent industry players in the ai in media & entertainment market, such as Amazon Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, and International Business Machines Corp, play influential roles. These corporations are continually focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions like AI-powered cloud solutions benefitting content creation, streamlining production processes, and personalizing viewer experiences.

Using machine learning and automation, these AI-powered cloud solutions enhance performance and expedite data processing. They can help businesses improve decision-making and encourage innovation across different industries.

How is the AI in Media & Entertainment Market Segmented?

The ai in media & entertainment market divides into multiple segments and sub-segments with variations like:

1 By Solution: Hardware/Equipment, Services

2 By Product: Simulation FX, Animation, Modelling, Matte Painting, Compositing

3 By Application: Gaming, Fake Story Detection, Plagiarism Detection, Personalization, Production Planning & Management, Sales and marketing, Talent Identification, Content Capture, Sports Automatic Productions

Within these sub-segments, finer classifications include:

1 By Hardware/Equipment: AI-Enabled Cameras and Imaging Devices, Streaming Devices With AI Capabilities, Smart TVs With AI integration, Audio Equipment With AI Features

2 By Services: Content Creation And Editing Services, AI-Powered Recommendation Engines, Audience Analytics and Insights Services, Automated Moderation And Content Review Services, Virtual Reality And Augmented Reality Experiences

Exploring Regional Dynamics in AI in Media & Entertainment Market

North America took the lion's share in the AI in media & entertainment market in 2024. However, this report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

