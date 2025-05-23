Nota AI Seeks KOSDAQ Listing As The First AI Optimization Tech Startup
Nota AI's proprietary platform, NetsPresso®, automates AI model optimization, enabling efficient deployment on resource-constrained edge devices, significantly reducing operational costs. The company collaborates with global semiconductor leaders such as NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Arm, and Sony, driving continuous technological innovation and market expansion. Nota AI's notable client base includes several Fortune Global 500 companies. Recently, CB Insights recognized Nota AI as one of the "100 Most Innovative AI Startups," underscoring its global recognition.
Nota AI's generative AI-based video monitoring solution, Nota Vision Agent (NVA), has successfully been deployed in diverse sectors such as industrial safety, transportation, and retail. Recently, Nota AI secured a landmark agreement with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, the first-ever Korean firm to do so, demonstrating its strong international commercial viability.
Proceeds from the IPO will support the recruitment of top-tier talent, enhance global market expansion efforts, and accelerate the advancement of its product offerings. Nota AI currently operates international subsidiaries in Berlin, Germany (since 2020), and Sunnyvale, USA (since 2022), and is actively expanding into key markets including the Middle East, Japan, and Southeast Asia.
"Our IPO filing is a critical milestone affirming our position as global leaders in AI optimization technology," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. "This IPO will accelerate our innovation capabilities and significantly boost our global market penetration."
Since its inception, Nota AI has secured $42.6 million in investments from prominent investors including Samsung, LG, Naver D2SF, and Kakao. Last year, the company's revenue reached $5.86 million, representing a substantial 136% growth year-over-year, with continued strong growth projected to exceed 67% this year, reflecting the robust scalability of its technology-driven business model.
SOURCE Nota AI
Most popular stories
