Franck Muller Unveils Groundbreaking Collaboration With Solana: A Fusion Of Swiss Craftsmanship And Blockchain Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) At Solana Accelerate, Erol Baliyan, CEO of Franck Muller Middle East, North Africa, and India, announced the brand's official partnership with Solana. The announcement marked the debut of the Franck Muller x Solana Watch Collection – a symbol of the vibrant and relentless Solana community. This limited-edition series celebrates the shared commitment to innovation, performance, and bold design that defines both brands. The watches are now available for purchase at .

Franck Muller, the legendary Swiss watchmaker renowned for its bold designs and technical mastery, has once again redefined the future of luxury timepieces with the launch of its newest creation – a limited-edition collaboration with Solana, one of the fastest and most innovative blockchains in the world.

In 2019, Franck Muller made history with the launch of the Vanguard Encrypto – the world's first functional Bitcoin watch, a pioneering piece that bridged the gap between haute horology and digital finance. This was followed by the Nakamoto watch in 2022 and the Nakamoto Chronograph in 2023, paying tribute to Bitcoin's elusive creator.

Today, Franck Muller is proud to announce a new chapter in its history of innovation – its partnership with Solana.

To celebrate this shared spirit of innovation and excellence, Franck Muller and Solana have unveiled the Franck Muller x Solana limited edition timepiece. Limited to only 1,111 pieces, this exclusive collection pays homage to the validator nodes powering the Solana network.

The Franck Muller x Solana timepiece goes beyond traditional watchmaking - it's a bold symbol of digital identity and true ownership. Encased in a 41mm frame treated with SPECTRACOAT® - a cutting-edge finish designed to reflect the iconic colors of the Solana ecosystem - the watch combines standout aesthetics with lasting durability. Crafted from an advanced metal and oxide composite, it delivers exceptional performance and comfort.

The Solana logo is placed at the center of the dial, representing innovation and community. Positioned at 12 o'clock, a dynamic QR code links the watch to a unique digital experience, securely connected to the owner's Solana wallet.

Paired with a soft rubber strap in white, purple, or turquoise, this timepiece is a fusion of cutting-edge technology and precise craftsmanship.

“We are very proud of this project,” said Erol Baliyan, CEO of Franck Muller in the Middle East, Africa, and India.“This collaboration is just the beginning -we are exploring new and exciting projects that will take place on the Solana blockchain. We're excited about what's coming next.”

The unveiling of the Franck Muller x Solana timepiece marks a defining moment in the evolution of luxury and technology. By uniting the heritage of Swiss watchmaking with the speed and innovation of the Solana blockchain, this collaboration opens the door to a new era of digital craftsmanship.