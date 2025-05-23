403
Confianz Global Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Acumatica To Deliver Cloud ERP Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Charlotte, NC – Confianz Global Inc., a leading provider of custom software solutions and digital transformation services, is proud to announce its official partnership with Acumatica, a global leader in cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.
As a certified Acumatica Partner, Confianz Global Inc. now expands its robust suite of business technology offerings with advanced cloud ERP capabilities, empowering businesses across industries to streamline operations, gain real-time insights, and scale with agility.
“Our partnership with Acumatica represents a major milestone in our mission to deliver innovative, tailored business solutions,” said Anoop Menon, CEO of Confianz Global Inc.“Acumatica's modern, flexible, and scalable ERP platform complements our commitment to helping clients navigate digital transformation with confidence and measurable results.”
Acumatica ERP offers a full suite of integrated business management applications, including finance, distribution, manufacturing, project accounting, CRM, and field service. The platform's open architecture and user-friendly interface make it an ideal solution for growing mid-market businesses seeking seamless integration and accessibility.
Confianz Global Inc. brings its deep technical expertise and industry-specific experience to ensure successful ERP implementations and customizations. From manufacturing and construction to healthcare and e-commerce, clients can expect high-quality solutions aligned with their operational goals.
About Confianz Global Inc.
Confianz Global Inc. is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based software development company specializing in custom ERP solutions, mobile and web app development, IoT, and artificial intelligence. With a customer-first approach and a global delivery model, Confianz helps businesses of all sizes achieve competitive advantage through technology.
For more information about Confianz Global Inc. and its Acumatica ERP services, please visit or contact us at 704-215-4622.
Media Contact:
Confianz Global Inc.
Phone: 704-215-4622
Website:
Company :-Confianz Global Inc.
User :- Emily James
Email :...Url :-
