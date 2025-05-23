403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Or Tor Kor Elevates Thai Agricultural Products On The Global Stage With IFEX Connect 2025 In Manila
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2025 - The Marketing Organization for Farmers (Or Tor Kor), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, is set to spotlight Thailand's high-value agricultural products at IFEX Connect 2025 , taking place from May 2224, 2025 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, Philippines . This international showcase is held under the banner of the 'Thailand Intertrade: High-Value Tropical Agricultural Products to the Global Market' initiative.
The Thailand Intertrade project aims to expand international market opportunities for premium Thai agricultural goods through the strategic use of soft power and the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy model. These efforts align with national policies focused on sustainable economic development and adding value to local agricultural products.
Mr. Panitan Meechaiyo, Director of the Marketing Organization for Farmers, remarked:
'Or Tor Kor is committed to propelling Thai tropical agricultural productsrenowned for their uniqueness and qualityinto global markets. IFEX Connect 2025 will serve as a strategic roadshow platform to enhance global recognition of Thai agricultural excellence, while ensuring long-term, stable income for Thai farmers.'
The event will feature a comprehensive exhibition of premium Thai agricultural products, including both fresh produce and processed goods. Highlighted items include jasmine rice, sticky rice, brown rice, white rice, crispy coconut, freeze-dried durian and mangosteen, soft-dried pineapple, guava, jackfruit, mango, and roselle. All products are sourced from qualified farmer groups and producers that meet international standards in quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.
In addition to the product showcase, IFEX Connect 2025 will host business matching sessions, Thai cultural performances, and live cooking demonstrations, delivering a full cultural experience. These elements aim to reinforce the image of Thai agricultural products as 'Contemporary Cultural Products' that resonate with modern global consumers.
The Philippines was chosen as the launch market for this initiative due to its strong and growing demand for Thai agricultural products and its strategic location as a gateway to the ASEAN region.
Event Details:
Hashtag: #OrTorKor
The Thailand Intertrade project aims to expand international market opportunities for premium Thai agricultural goods through the strategic use of soft power and the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy model. These efforts align with national policies focused on sustainable economic development and adding value to local agricultural products.
Mr. Panitan Meechaiyo, Director of the Marketing Organization for Farmers, remarked:
'Or Tor Kor is committed to propelling Thai tropical agricultural productsrenowned for their uniqueness and qualityinto global markets. IFEX Connect 2025 will serve as a strategic roadshow platform to enhance global recognition of Thai agricultural excellence, while ensuring long-term, stable income for Thai farmers.'
The event will feature a comprehensive exhibition of premium Thai agricultural products, including both fresh produce and processed goods. Highlighted items include jasmine rice, sticky rice, brown rice, white rice, crispy coconut, freeze-dried durian and mangosteen, soft-dried pineapple, guava, jackfruit, mango, and roselle. All products are sourced from qualified farmer groups and producers that meet international standards in quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.
In addition to the product showcase, IFEX Connect 2025 will host business matching sessions, Thai cultural performances, and live cooking demonstrations, delivering a full cultural experience. These elements aim to reinforce the image of Thai agricultural products as 'Contemporary Cultural Products' that resonate with modern global consumers.
The Philippines was chosen as the launch market for this initiative due to its strong and growing demand for Thai agricultural products and its strategic location as a gateway to the ASEAN region.
Event Details:
- Event : IFEX Connect 2025 Dates: May 2224, 2025 Location: Booths L1617, Hall D, World Trade Center Metro Manila, Philippines
Hashtag: #OrTorKor
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Or Tor Kordata-text="Or Tor Kor Elevates Thai Agricultural Products on the Global Stage with "IFEX Connect 2025" in Manila" data-link=" Tor Kor Elevates Thai Agricultural Products on the Global Stage with "IFEX Connect 2025" in Manila" class="whatsapp">
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment