Solar Alliance Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) , a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, announces that the failure-to-file cease trade order has been revoked by the British Columbia Securities Commission after the Company filed its audited annual financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company is following up with the TSX Venture Exchange to remove its suspension and resume the trading of the Company's common shares. Brian Timmons, CEO



About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. Our experienced team of solar professionals reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions. Solar Alliance's strategy is to ultimately build, own and operate our own solar assets while also generating stable revenue through the sale and installation of solar projects to commercial and utility community customers.

