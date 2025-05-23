Delphianlogic Recognised At Learning Excellence Awards 2025 For High-Impact Learning Solutions

Wins across Environment & Sustainability, Learning Tools & Technology, and Digital Learning categories reflect DelphianLogic's commitment to real-world transformation through learning.

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelphianLogic , a global provider of custom learning solutions, has been honoured at the Learning Excellence Awards 2025 with multiple wins that underscore its focus on delivering innovative, results-driven learning experiences. The awards celebrate excellence in design, delivery, and measurable outcomes in corporate and institutional learning across industries.

DelphianLogic's recognitions include two category wins and two finalist placements for initiatives in sustainability, healthcare, and global development-each aligned with the company's mission to create learning that drives meaningful impact at scale.

Sole winner in Environment & Sustainability: Poverty Environment Action in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research – UNITAR

One of DelphianLogic's most awarded programmes, this initiative includes two immersive courses-Introduction to Sustainable Development Practices and Advancing Sustainable Development Practices. Developed for UNITAR, the training equips policymakers and field professionals to embed sustainability in policy planning. Delivered globally, the programme blends expert-led lectures, assessments, and infographics to drive measurable outcomes. Winning during Earth Month underscores our commitment to climate-conscious learning.

Sole winner in Learning Tools & Technology and Finalist in Digital Learning: Clinical Vault Compass in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG)

This microlearning platform-developed in partnership with Roche-supports personalised onboarding and ongoing capability building through adaptive content and real-time learning insights. Built to strengthen engagement with clinical information, the platform contributes to better healthcare outcomes. This recognition builds on our continued success in delivering cutting-edge digital learning for life sciences.

Finalist – Digital Learning

Finalist in Digital Learning: Operations Academy (OPAC) eLearning Programme (with the International Fund for Agricultural Development – IFAD)

Developed for IFAD, this global digital learning initiative features customised training across corporate, operational, and technical domains. The programme directly supports IFAD's mission to combat hunger and poverty by equipping its workforce with essential knowledge and skills. Designed for scale and accessibility, the programme exemplifies how digital learning can drive real-world change where it matters most.

“These recognitions are deeply meaningful - not just because they celebrate innovation, but because of what they celebrate. Sustainability, digital learning, tools that empower - these are the spaces where learning meets real-world purpose. That's where DelphianLogic thrives. We've always believed that learning must do more than deliver knowledge - it must create momentum, shift thinking, and drive change. We're proud to partner with organisations that share that belief.”

- Saurabh Ganguli, Co-founder and CEO, DelphianLogic

Held on April 22, 2025, at the Leonardo Royal St. Paul's Hotel in London, the Learning Excellence Awards celebrate achievement in corporate and organisational learning. The awards focus on outcomes-driven, relevant, and well-executed solutions that reflect strategic thinking and learner-centric innovation.

DelphianLogic's wins reinforce its position as a trusted partner in designing custom learning solutions that solve real problems, deliver measurable business value, and contribute to long-term organisational growth.

About DelphianLogic:

The whole world runs on SMART. But we're on a quest for SMARTER.

For all things learning, made simpler, done better. For pushing the boundaries of effective learning solutions and crafting them into exceptional ones. For that spark that makes us an award-winning learning solutions company and a partner to global organisations. For the just right. The Smarter.

Welcome to DelphianLogic. Experience Smarter!

You have varied needs. We've got varied solutions:

Learning Experiences to help you offer learning programs and interventions as experiences that engage, tell a story and leave a lasting impact.

Managed Learning Services to help you expand your L&D capacity and capabilities and to give wings to your medium and long term L&D vision and strategies.

Learning Products to elevate your learning technology ecosystem from best-in-line to next-in-line through problem focused, cloud-engineered, turnkey learning technology products and frameworks.

Learning as a Service to help you provide learning as a service to your employees, extended enterprise, customers and other audiences through a turn-key solution for everything learning with a 360 degree solution that's easy on the wallet, integrates quickly, and is tailored to your needs.

With a legacy of over 40 happy Fortune/Global customers, more than 1800 successful projects, a 150-member skilled and experienced team, and an impressive tally of industry accolades to show for the results that we deliver.

Welcome to the EXPERIENCE.. Here's to SMARTER!

About Learning Excellence Awards:

The Learning Excellence Awards are business awards for the whole business training/learning and development sector.

The Learning Excellence Awards are UK-based but attract international entries and attention. They are impartial and independent and look to reward relevant, agile, innovative, excellent and effective initiatives, programmes, products and services wherever they may be found. Each year the Awards are open to in-house training, learning and development teams and activities, to external professional practitioners and to suppliers to the sector.

