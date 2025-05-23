The Dolby Theatre which was acquired last October

Master Investment Group Acquires Dolby Theatre with Jebs Hollywood, Plans to Host Middle Eastern Events

DUBAI, RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After acquiring the iconic Dolby Theatre in partnership with Jebs Hollywood last October, Master Investment Group is excited to announce plans to host a series of events celebrating Middle Eastern culture at the renowned venue.

This strategic initiative aims to enhance the cultural landscape by bringing diverse artistic expressions from the Middle East to a global audience. The events will showcase the rich heritage, music, and traditions of the region, fostering community engagement and promoting cultural exchange.

"We believe in the power of the arts to build bridges and foster understanding," said Sh Abdulla Al Qasimi CEO of Master Investment Group.“By hosting Middle Eastern events at the Dolby Theatre, we are committed to creating an inclusive environment that highlights the vibrancy of this culture.”

Known for hosting prestigious events like the Academy Awards, the Dolby Theatre provides a world-class venue for these upcoming events. Audiences can look forward to an array of performances, films, and exhibitions designed to engage, educate, and entertain.

Master Investment Group invites the community and media to join in this exciting new chapter for the Dolby Theatre.

Irfan Khan

Master Investment

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.