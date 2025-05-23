Weekly Recap: 15 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

Embracing AI, a newly formed alliance of technology leaders, officially launched with a clear mission: to simplify and accelerate operational AI adoption for organizations of all sizes. Embracing AI is purpose-built to help companies turn their data into decision-ready insights while maintaining enterprise-grade security, reliability, and speed.ViewLift announced the launch of two groundbreaking AI-powered solutions designed to revolutionize business intelligence and customer support operations for media companies, sports organizations, and content owners distributing their content worldwide.A lightweight and tethered, cinematic, and Gemini AI-powered device, Project Aura brings a large field-of-view experience to the Android XR family - setting a new standard for immersive, wearable computing."Chainlink's battle-tested infrastructure delivers the institutional-grade security and extensive reach needed to deliver USD1 into the hands of millions across a growing number of active, onchain ecosystems. WLFI's partnership with Chainlink will accelerate and improve USD1's utility for cross-border payments and will result in truly useful applications across DeFi and traditional finance," said Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial.With access to the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPSTM) within Palantir's software, customers will be able to rapidly identify emerging supply chain vulnerabilities and then directly address them through on-demand manufacturing of critical parts by Divergent.As ransomware attacks become more sophisticated and relentless, organizations need proactive defense that starts where attackers do - at the data layer. Superna's latest innovation for PowerStore delivers real-time visibility and control to reduce risk before an attack begins and stop threats the moment they strike.The new platform allows pharmaceutical companies to develop formulations using Persist AI's state-of-the-art robotic laboratory facilities through a website, dramatically accelerating drug development timelines while using a fraction of the materials required by traditional methods.Whether you're hedging crypto volatility with gold, speculating on oil or forex, or investing in tech stocks, Bybit's enhanced Gold & FX offering opens the door to a truly unified financial experience.With the addition of Aireon's ADS-B data, Ursa Space customers will gain near real-time visibility into aircraft movements over areas of interest, flight patterns, airfield activity, and aerial logistics. These insights will power Ursa Space's custom monitoring services and subscription analytics, furthering the company's mission to deliver insights at speed and scale.This innovative, AI-driven tool allows the public to easily search geo-targeted alerts sent through the ADAM Program (Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children) and view missing child posters by location, and other filters.The facility is designed to bring industry specific accelerator programming, sports-tech innovation in human potential and international startup support to the region. " I'm excited to see the groundbreaking innovation that will take shape here," said Jeff Cheney, Mayor of Frisco, Texas."With the new SmartPlate System, we're helping customers deploy more compute per rack in colocations and facilities that don't have water hookups, all while cutting power consumption and improving thermal performance," said Dr. Bernie Malouin, JetCool Founder and Flex Vice President.Muon Space's vertically integrated technology platform, Muon HaloTM, provides end-to-end solutions from space-based sensing to advanced onboard processing. Designed to support a range of government and commercial applications, it facilitates missions that shape the future of national security and Earth observation.With its Pandora NX Super and AIR NX Super platforms, YUAN, a pioneer in industrial video PCs, is revolutionizing autonomous decision-making and real-time video analytics. These advanced solutions bring groundbreaking innovations to maritime safety, agricultural optimization, and aerial inspections.The new Swift Copilot+ PCs boast NPUs that perform over 40 TOPS and are equipped to run the most demanding AI workloads and offer exclusive AI experiences such as Recall (preview), Click to Do (preview), and improved Windows search, Cocreator, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects.

Tech Tradeshows

This week, our team also spotted several press releases coming out of big tech tradeshows, including COMPUTEX in Taipei, GITEX Europe in Berlin and Autodesk DevCon in Amsterdam.

Here are just a few of the headlines you might have missed:



MiTAC Computing Showcases Strategic AI and Cloud Infrastructure Partnership with AMD at COMPUTEX 2025

HKC to Debut Cutting-Edge Display Technologies at Computex 2025, Setting a New Standard for Visual Excellence

VIDIZMO Set to Drive Europe's AI Adoption at GITEX EUROPE 2025 with Responsible AI-powered Solutions Industry First: XGRIDS Debuts AI-Powered 3DGS Scan-to-BIM Plugin for Revit at Autodesk DevCon Europe 2025

