Bringing The Bird Side Of Life To All: Birdfy's Breakthrough At The 2025 Biggest Week

At the 2025 Biggest Week in American Birding, Birdfy showed it's more than a smart bird feeder - it's a movement redefining modern birding.

At the 2025 Biggest Week in American Birding, Birdfy once again demonstrated that it's more than just a smart bird feeder brand - it's a movement making birding more inclusive, accessible, and joyful for everyone.

Represented by Birdfy Brand Ambassador Gary Herritz - a wildlife photographer and Birdability Captain - the team brought both innovation and heart to thousands of attendees. As the only smart birding brand on-site, Birdfy stood out through both its technology and its meaningful human connection.

Redefining Accessibility in Birding

Gary, known for his advocacy in accessible birding, has worked closely with Birdfy and nonprofit partner Birdability to expand the definition of who birding is for. Their shared mission: birding should be open to everyone - regardless of physical ability, background, or experience.

Since first connecting at the 2024 Biggest Week, Birdfy and Birdability have partnered to remove barriers to birding, leveraging intuitive technology and inclusive education to welcome new participants - especially those often left out of traditional outdoor recreation.

Together, they're helping shift public perceptions: birding isn't a niche or elite hobby - it's a lifestyle anyone can enjoy. Gary's continued presence at events across the country has become a symbol of that message in action.

Technology with a Human Touch

Birdfy's booth this year was a hub of discovery. On display were their latest innovations: the Birdfy Feeder 2 Pro, the eco-friendly Birdfy Feeder Bamboo, and the smart, design-forward Birdfy Nest Polygon. These products drew attention not only for their features but for the care behind their design.

Visitors of all ages and abilities stopped by to explore, share stories, and connect with Gary - many returning from previous events. His deep knowledge, warm personality, and patient engagement made the brand feel personal and approachable.

From spontaneous chats to thoughtful demos, the booth became more than a product showcase - it became a space where bird lovers felt understood, heard, and inspired.

Building Community on the Ground

Gary was honored with the Golden Hat - a mark of recognition given to official trip leaders at the festival. But more importantly, he led with empathy. As a Birdability Captain, he ensured every walk he guided felt welcoming and empowering, particularly for those new to birding or facing mobility challenges.

His approach reminded participants that birding doesn't require fancy equipment or expert status. With tools like Birdfy, even those who can't always get outdoors can still enjoy nature from their window - experiencing joy, wonder, and connection in their everyday life.

Looking Ahead: Innovation with Inclusion

Birdfy continues to lead with a clear belief: the more people who experience birds, the better the world becomes. With smart, user-friendly products and a growing network of community partners, Birdfy is transforming birding into an accessible, enriching experience for all.

Whether enabling backyard discovery or supporting inclusive outdoor walks, Birdfy is building a future where birding belongs to everyone.

In 2026, Birdfy will return to the Biggest Week with even more stories, technology, and ways to inspire people to embrace the bird side of life - not just as a hobby, but as a way of living connected, curious, and in tune with nature.

