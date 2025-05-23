Weekly Recap: 14 Health Press Releases You Need To See

"With free access to our clubs throughout the summer, we're providing teens with the tools they need to develop healthy fitness habits that can last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming teens this summer to experience the mental and physical health benefits of exercise in the Judgement Free Zone," said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer.The platform will serve as the foundation for an AI-driven healthcare hub, combining Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle AI Data Platform, and Oracle Health applications, Cleveland Clinic's world-class clinical expertise, and G42's capabilities in sovereign AI infrastructure, health data integration, and advanced clinical AI models."The positive results from our Phase 3 SynAIRgy trial bring us closer to realizing our vision of offering a simple, safe, and effective oral drug - one that is grounded in science, driven by unmet need, and centered on people with OSA. We believe these results represent the dawn of a new era in the OSA treatment paradigm," said Larry Miller, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Apnimed.Epicore's Connected Hydration wearable solution provides real-time hydration and physiological tracking. In combination with DuPont's personal protective clothing, these biometric data streams and personalized recommendations have the potential to offer unparalleled insights about worker safety under various work conditions."By incorporating the ENDOSURE TEST into the MA‐4604 development program, we have the potential to recruit the right patients faster, monitor response in near‐real time, and ultimately bring a much‐needed, non‐hormonal option to millions of women suffering from this debilitating disease," said Dr. Yong Yue, Chief Executive Officer of Maipl Therapeutics, Inc.The new platform allows pharmaceutical companies to develop formulations using Persist AI's state-of-the-art robotic laboratory facilities through a website, dramatically accelerating drug development timelines while using a fraction of the materials required by traditional methods.Quest Diagnostics revealed the results of its second "Know Your Health" survey. Findings revealed that most Americans are eager to take an active role in their healthcare journey, but many experience barriers to receiving care, feel their doctors do not focus enough on preventive care and wellness discussions, and have gaps in knowledge on important personal health information."This trial and these data are what the field of phage therapy has been eagerly awaiting for over a decade and represent a critical leap forward for Armata and for the role of bacteriophages in combating life-threatening systemic infections," stated Dr. Deborah Birx, Chief Executive Officer of Armata.The acquisition will strengthen BioMarin's enzyme therapies portfolio, adding a late-stage enzyme replacement therapy, INZ-701, which is currently being assessed for the treatment of ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase 1 (ENPP1) Deficiency, a rare, serious and progressive genetic condition that affects blood vessels, soft tissues and bones."This approval solidifies a pathway for Americans aged 65 and older and those aged 12 through 64 with an underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 to have access to a protein-based, non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine," said John C. Jacobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.The addition of Michigan Medicine marks the first new member to join Longitude Health since its launch in October 2024. Michigan Medicine will play an integral role in shaping the continued development of Longitude Health's initial initiatives, including Longitude Rx (specialty pharmacy), Longitude PHM (population health), and Longitude FX (financial experience).Over one-third of LGBTQ+ respondents (36%) admitted to lying to their doctor, compared to just 16% of straight respondents. The reasons? Fear of judgment, stigma, and assumptions from providers remain top barriers to honest conversations about health, especially around topics like sexual history, drug use, and mental health."This strategic financing brings future potential funds forward and extends our runway beyond multiple meaningful milestones, including the potential FDA approval of RGX-121 for MPS II, top-line data readout and BLA submission for RGX-202 for Duchenne, and top-line data readouts for two pivotal studies of subretinal ABBV-RGX-314 for wet AMD," said Mitchell Chan Chief Financial Officer of REGENXBIO.This strategic decision will create a more focused Medtronic, with a more simplified portfolio in high margin growth markets. At the same time, it will create an independent, scaled leader in Diabetes, focused on accelerating innovation and differentiated as the only company to commercialize a complete ecosystem to address intensive insulin management.

