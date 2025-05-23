403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Corinthians President Faces Criminal Charges In Million-Dollar Betting Scandal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo Civil Police indicted Corinthians president Augusto Melo on theft, money laundering, and criminal association charges. The investigation centers on a fraudulent sponsorship deal with betting house Vai de Bet.
Police charged three additional suspects alongside Melo. Former administrative director Marcelo Mariano, ex-marketing superintendent Sérgio Moura, and deal broker Alex Cassundé all face identical criminal charges.
Investigators discovered that criminals diverted 1 million reais from the club's 1.4 million reais payment through elaborate shell company networks. The stolen funds ultimately reached UJ Football Talent, which authorities identify as a front operation for Brazil's largest criminal organization, PCC.
The sponsorship intermediation served as a sophisticated cover for money laundering operations. Cassundé received payment without providing legitimate services, while Corinthians management knowingly participated in the fraudulent scheme.
Cassundé's company, Rede Social Media Design, transferred the diverted funds through multiple shell companies before delivering them to UJ Football. Criminal operator Danilo Lima de Oliveira, known as "Tripa," controls UJ Football and operates PCC's football sector activities.
The investigation began after businessman Vinicius Gritzbach provided testimony about criminal threats and torture. Assassins killed Gritzbach in November 2024, shortly after he accused "Tripa" of direct organized crime involvement.
Corinthians Football Scandal Update
The original Vai de Bet contract promised 360 million reais over three years before termination following scandal exposure. Melo now faces impeachment proceedings scheduled for May 26, creating additional pressure on club leadership.
Corinthians claims victim status while emphasizing legal compliance and investigation cooperation. The club denies responsibility for third-party actions involving legitimately paid funds.
UJ Football rejects criminal allegations and maintains cooperation with investigating authorities. The company claims payments related to separate sports market operations rather than criminal activities.
Defense attorneys for "Tripa" deny connections between their client and both UJ Football and the ongoing investigation.
This case exposes dangerous intersections between legitimate sports business and organized crime operations. The scandal demonstrates how criminal groups exploit complex commercial relationships to launder illegal proceeds through Brazil's massive football industry.
Police charged three additional suspects alongside Melo. Former administrative director Marcelo Mariano, ex-marketing superintendent Sérgio Moura, and deal broker Alex Cassundé all face identical criminal charges.
Investigators discovered that criminals diverted 1 million reais from the club's 1.4 million reais payment through elaborate shell company networks. The stolen funds ultimately reached UJ Football Talent, which authorities identify as a front operation for Brazil's largest criminal organization, PCC.
The sponsorship intermediation served as a sophisticated cover for money laundering operations. Cassundé received payment without providing legitimate services, while Corinthians management knowingly participated in the fraudulent scheme.
Cassundé's company, Rede Social Media Design, transferred the diverted funds through multiple shell companies before delivering them to UJ Football. Criminal operator Danilo Lima de Oliveira, known as "Tripa," controls UJ Football and operates PCC's football sector activities.
The investigation began after businessman Vinicius Gritzbach provided testimony about criminal threats and torture. Assassins killed Gritzbach in November 2024, shortly after he accused "Tripa" of direct organized crime involvement.
Corinthians Football Scandal Update
The original Vai de Bet contract promised 360 million reais over three years before termination following scandal exposure. Melo now faces impeachment proceedings scheduled for May 26, creating additional pressure on club leadership.
Corinthians claims victim status while emphasizing legal compliance and investigation cooperation. The club denies responsibility for third-party actions involving legitimately paid funds.
UJ Football rejects criminal allegations and maintains cooperation with investigating authorities. The company claims payments related to separate sports market operations rather than criminal activities.
Defense attorneys for "Tripa" deny connections between their client and both UJ Football and the ongoing investigation.
This case exposes dangerous intersections between legitimate sports business and organized crime operations. The scandal demonstrates how criminal groups exploit complex commercial relationships to launder illegal proceeds through Brazil's massive football industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment