403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Agricultural Surge Saves Mexico From Technical Recession Despite Factory Decline In Q1 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography released revised data showing the economy grew 0.8% annually in the first quarter of 2025.
The country narrowly avoided a technical recession after expanding 0.2% quarter-over-quarter, following a 0.6% contraction in late 2024. Agriculture drove the unexpected growth with a remarkable 7.2% annual increase and 8.1% quarterly surge.
This sector alone prevented Mexico from entering recession, though it represents just 3.4% of the total economy. The agricultural rebound followed severe weather-related declines in previous quarters.
Meanwhile, industry contracted 0.7% annually and 0.3% quarterly, reflecting deeper structural problems. Manufacturing fell 1.1% in March alone, with metal goods production dropping 5.5% and transportation equipment declining 1.1%.
The services sector, which employs nearly half the workforce, showed zero quarterly growth despite representing over 60% of GDP. Foreign investment reached a record $21.4 billion in the first quarter, marking a 5.4% increase from 2024.
The United States contributed 8.3% of total flows, followed by Spain at 3.2%. This investment surge occurred despite rising trade tensions and tariff threats from Washington.
Inflation climbed to 4.22% in early May, breaching the central bank's target range for the first time this year. The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates to 8.5%, the lowest level since August 2022, but analysts warn further monetary easing may pause given rising price pressures.
Private sector forecasts paint a grim picture for 2025. Consensus estimates dropped to 0.5% annual growth, down from 1.5% in 2024. The International Monetary Fund projects Mexico will contract 0.3% this year due to U.S. tariffs and trade uncertainty.
Industrial production fell 2.0% in March, marking the steepest monthly decline in five months. Mining dropped 2.7% while electricity generation decreased 1.1% for the fourth consecutive month. Only construction showed resilience with 0.8% growth.
The government maintains optimistic projections of 1.5% to 2.3% growth for 2025. However, President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged public investment will remain lower this year as fiscal consolidation takes priority.
This approach raises concerns about infrastructure spending needed to attract private investment. Mexico's economi performance reflects broader challenges facing emerging markets amid shifting global trade patterns and protectionist policies.
The country narrowly avoided a technical recession after expanding 0.2% quarter-over-quarter, following a 0.6% contraction in late 2024. Agriculture drove the unexpected growth with a remarkable 7.2% annual increase and 8.1% quarterly surge.
This sector alone prevented Mexico from entering recession, though it represents just 3.4% of the total economy. The agricultural rebound followed severe weather-related declines in previous quarters.
Meanwhile, industry contracted 0.7% annually and 0.3% quarterly, reflecting deeper structural problems. Manufacturing fell 1.1% in March alone, with metal goods production dropping 5.5% and transportation equipment declining 1.1%.
The services sector, which employs nearly half the workforce, showed zero quarterly growth despite representing over 60% of GDP. Foreign investment reached a record $21.4 billion in the first quarter, marking a 5.4% increase from 2024.
The United States contributed 8.3% of total flows, followed by Spain at 3.2%. This investment surge occurred despite rising trade tensions and tariff threats from Washington.
Inflation climbed to 4.22% in early May, breaching the central bank's target range for the first time this year. The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates to 8.5%, the lowest level since August 2022, but analysts warn further monetary easing may pause given rising price pressures.
Private sector forecasts paint a grim picture for 2025. Consensus estimates dropped to 0.5% annual growth, down from 1.5% in 2024. The International Monetary Fund projects Mexico will contract 0.3% this year due to U.S. tariffs and trade uncertainty.
Industrial production fell 2.0% in March, marking the steepest monthly decline in five months. Mining dropped 2.7% while electricity generation decreased 1.1% for the fourth consecutive month. Only construction showed resilience with 0.8% growth.
The government maintains optimistic projections of 1.5% to 2.3% growth for 2025. However, President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged public investment will remain lower this year as fiscal consolidation takes priority.
This approach raises concerns about infrastructure spending needed to attract private investment. Mexico's economi performance reflects broader challenges facing emerging markets amid shifting global trade patterns and protectionist policies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment