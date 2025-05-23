Tianlong Services Unveils AI-Powered Corporate Secretarial Compliance Solutions For Cost-Effective Compliance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 May 2025 – Tianlong Services, a corporate and accounting service provider in Singapore , has launched a new AI-driven corporate secretarial compliance suite. It is designed to simplify compliance and make robust governance accessible to startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and growth-stage companies.

By integrating automation and intelligent workflows, Tianlong Services is transforming traditionally manual corporate secretarial compliance tasks into fast, error-resistant processes. This includes digital automation of key functions such as ACRA filings, share capital changes, board resolutions, and annual returns.

“Our goal is simple. We are looking to make corporate secretarial compliance effortless, accurate, and affordable,” said Kay Teng, CEO at Tianlong Services.“We've reimagined secretarial work through automation, enabling businesses to focus on growth instead of paperwork.”

Key Features:



AI-Driven Document Management

Automates the preparation and submission of compliance documents, from director appointments to AGM minutes.

Smart KYC & Due Diligence

Uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and third-party integrations to perform real-time verification and risk screening of clients and directors.

Predictive Compliance Monitoring (Launching Q4 2025)

Flags potential filing delays, adjusts calendars for public holidays or company changes, and sends timely reminders.

Affordable Pricing

With packages starting at just $218/year, Tianlong Services offers tiered plans to meet varying business needs without compromising quality or regulatory adherence.

A Human-Centric Approach to Regulatory Automation

Tianlong Services' hybrid model blends automation with expert human oversight. It also includes white-glove onboarding, flexible support (via email, WhatsApp, or phone), and personalised check-ins to ensure clients are comfortable with the technology.

“This is more than just a tech upgrade. By combining automation with expert oversight, we're offering businesses a more reliable way to meet regulatory obligations without the cost and complexity of traditional methods,” revealed Kay Teng, CEO at Tianlong Services.

The launch of this corporate secretarial compliance solution positions Tianlong Services as a regtech disruptor, offering a clear alternative to outdated manual systems that are often costly and error-prone. With regulatory automation gaining traction in Singapore's corporate industry, the firm's AI-powered solutions arrive at a critical time for founders, compliance officers, and lean business teams seeking smarter ways to stay compliant.