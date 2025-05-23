NHSA Launches Groundbreaking Viska Consortium

NHSA Sponsors creation of Viska Consortium

A Bold Initiative to Help Solve Some of Today's Most Pressing Problems

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Home School Association (NHSA) is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the Viska Consortium, a bold and unprecedented initiative to launch 25 mission-driven startup companies designed to address some of the nation's most urgent and complex challenges. With seed funding, executive leadership, and a powerful shared vision, the Viska Consortium is not just a business venture-it's a movement.

The NHSA, a national leader in education innovation for over 12 years, will serve as the backbone of the Viska Consortium, helping to provide strategic guidance, cross-company resources, and operational infrastructure to all participating ventures. Together, these companies aim to disrupt stagnant systems and ignite innovation in areas ranging from education and housing to biotech and green energy.

Phase 1: Twelve Visionary Companies Ready for Launch

The Consortium's first wave of companies-Phase 1-includes 12 visionary ventures, each led by a President/CEO chosen for their integrity, entrepreneurial drive, and passion for positive change:

1 Capital Management – Led by Patrick Fay, is focused on mission-aligned asset and fund Horizons – Led by David Klick, will help people of all ages find their passions through immersive Self Help Medical Association – A disruptive healthcare cooperative Malls – Led by Judith McCarty, transforming America's abandoned malls into multi-use experiential Home School Association – Scaling its leadership to empower self-directed learners Favorite Foods – Led by Jordan Kruger, bringing regenerative, nutritious, real foods to every Enterprises – Led by Matt Ludwick, using large scale franchising to fix real world Camps – Led by Vance Barton, experiential learning camps that combine fun with future-ready – Led by Svetlana Tikhonov, coordinating the nationwide launch of 10,000 Self-Directed Learning (True Aptitude & Skills Assessment) – Led by Richard McDermott, revolutionizing educational testing from K- College to match teaching to aptitude and Nirvana Homes – Truly affordable, eco-friendly housing with zero utility Earth Shield – Led by Monte Mitchell, deploying eco-engineering solutions to protect the planet and cleanup waste.

Each company will receive $1,000,000 in initial seed funding, shared legal/accounting teams, and access to a collaborative network of executives and partners across the Viska Consortium.

Still Hiring: Phase 2 Leaders Wanted

While many key roles have already been filled, the NHSA is still seeking innovative founders and CEOs to lead the remaining companies in Phase 2. These ventures will break ground in:

.Reimagined insurance systems

.Contract law and arbitration innovations

.Newly imagined crowdfunding systems

.Green energy solutions and free energy tech

.Next-generation vertical farming

.Visionary docudrama filmmaking

.AI-led individualized curriculum generation

.Graduate placement in alternative opportunities

.Educational online arcade gaming

.Entrepreneurial programs and training for students

.Biotech for self-diagnosis and home healthcare

.Truly educational scouting programs

.A complete reshaping of higher education

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for bold, mission-driven leaders to take the helm of companies, each with billion-dollar potentials-not just for profit, but for purpose.

A New Model of Capitalism with Purpose

Each President in the Consortium is treated as a full partner, not an employee. Compensation includes:

.$100,000 first-year salary

.500,000 shares in the company they lead (5-year vesting)

.10,000 shares in each of the 24 other companies (240,000 total additional shares)

.Comprehensive benefits after 6 months, including co-op buying programs, stock options, and financial advisory services.

To demonstrate commitment, each President is invited to invest $20,000 in their own company as“skin in the game.” This amount is fully refundable until funding is received and shares become tradable on the soon-to-be-launched Viska Stock Exchange.

How to Apply

No specific credentials are required-only character, passion, creativity, and commitment. NHSA is actively interviewing applicants who can demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit and a deep desire to help reshape society.

To apply, email ... with:

.Your email

.Resume or LinkedIn profile

.Optional comments on your proudest achievements, ideas, and dreams

Join us. Build the future. Fix the world.

