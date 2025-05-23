AI-Enhanced Retail Media IQ Builds Brain Trust Adds Former Amazon EU/Walmart Exec Philip Carls To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fast Growing, Warsaw-based, Retail Media Innovator Bolsters Industry Expertise and Global Credibility Ahead of Next Funding Round

- Philip CarlsWARSAW, POLAND, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of Europe's most promising media start-ups Retail Media IQ (rmiq)is gearing up for a planned seven figure seed funding round with the addition of former Walmart and Amazon EU head of pricing Philip Carls to its Board of Directors. According to Mateusz Drela Founder and CEO of Retail Media IQ:“Philip Carls is one of the half dozen top global experts on the intersection of retail and ecommerce. At Walmart, he designed the pricing strategy that helped establish the company as the largest U.S. grocer. At Amazon, he led the company's largest profit initiative in 2022”. A graduate of Northwestern University with a masters in economics from the University of Michigan his approach combines data science, cross-functional rigor, with a real-world appreciation for what's best for the client.”The US retail media industry is expected to represent $130 billon dollars within three years and represent one out of every four US ad dollars. Part of the appeal for advertisers is its measurability tracing to the medium's adjacent platform to the online retail sales channel. Addtionally retail media is seeing more and more top of the funnel ad dollars come over from social media platforms where precise targeting has been stymied by new privacy regulations from Apple and Google. According to Carls: "In an increasingly uncertain advertising market Retail Media is the surest and safest bet and with new tools from innovative new companies like Retail Media IQ the return of ad spending for the medium will only get better”Retail Media IQ has used a previous $200k family and friends round to provide proof of the efficacy of its products in the real world which has on average generated an incremental 100-200% ROAS for its clients. These results has helped the Company immensely in gaining new clients who are only charged a commission on incremental revenue for the first six months.Mr. Carls will be a valuable sounding board for Retail Media IQ's next growth phase which will include bringing several additional retail media outlets on-board and building its sales and marketing efforts in the Europe and US. Retail Media IQ is especially focused on companies with total sales of fifty million and under as they are the ones who are often outgunned in the larger outlets and can benefit the most by this leading edge, scientific, Ai enhanced approach to optimal ROAS.About Retail Media IQRetail Media IQ is at the leading edge of optimized performance for the fast-growing retail media advertising industry. The company uses AI to assess which elements of a client's retail ad program have the greatest impact on revenue across each and every online sales outlet. It then applies those best practices in real time, where appropriate, across the client's entire account list. Retail Media IQ charges a media commission only on incremental revenue as a result of its engagement and based on results to date expects to improve ROAS by 100–200%. Headquartered in Warsaw, Retail Media IQ also operates an office in Los Angeles California. Companies interested in learning more should visit or email Jacek Chodzko at ....

Ralph Fascitelli

Atlantic Partners

+1 2063692612

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.