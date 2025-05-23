AI-Enhanced Retail Media IQ Builds Brain Trust Adds Former Amazon EU/Walmart Exec Philip Carls To Board Of Directors
The US retail media industry is expected to represent $130 billon dollars within three years and represent one out of every four US ad dollars. Part of the appeal for advertisers is its measurability tracing to the medium's adjacent platform to the online retail sales channel. Addtionally retail media is seeing more and more top of the funnel ad dollars come over from social media platforms where precise targeting has been stymied by new privacy regulations from Apple and Google. According to Carls: "In an increasingly uncertain advertising market Retail Media is the surest and safest bet and with new tools from innovative new companies like Retail Media IQ the return of ad spending for the medium will only get better”
Retail Media IQ has used a previous $200k family and friends round to provide proof of the efficacy of its products in the real world which has on average generated an incremental 100-200% ROAS for its clients. These results has helped the Company immensely in gaining new clients who are only charged a commission on incremental revenue for the first six months.
Mr. Carls will be a valuable sounding board for Retail Media IQ's next growth phase which will include bringing several additional retail media outlets on-board and building its sales and marketing efforts in the Europe and US. Retail Media IQ is especially focused on companies with total sales of fifty million and under as they are the ones who are often outgunned in the larger outlets and can benefit the most by this leading edge, scientific, Ai enhanced approach to optimal ROAS.
About Retail Media IQ
Retail Media IQ is at the leading edge of optimized performance for the fast-growing retail media advertising industry. The company uses AI to assess which elements of a client's retail ad program have the greatest impact on revenue across each and every online sales outlet. It then applies those best practices in real time, where appropriate, across the client's entire account list. Retail Media IQ charges a media commission only on incremental revenue as a result of its engagement and based on results to date expects to improve ROAS by 100–200%. Headquartered in Warsaw, Retail Media IQ also operates an office in Los Angeles California. Companies interested in learning more should visit or email Jacek Chodzko at ....
