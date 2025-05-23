Aedan Intelligence Ios Cybersecurity App To Be Showcased At Global Capital Network Investor Conference

Aedan Intelligence: The First and only AI-Powered Cybersecurity App for iOS

Global Capital Network is hosting the Investor Convention, where Aedan Intelligence will be featured.

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Turnkey Capital Inc. will be showcasing its advanced iOS cybersecurity application, Aedan Intelligence , at the Global Capital Network Investor Conference. The conference takes place on June 19th at the Marriott Renaissance, located at 4500 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach, CA, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Attendees are invited to visit Turnkey Capital Inc.'s booth to discover how Aedan Intelligence is leveraging Adaptive Intelligence to provide robust and user-friendly protection for their iOS devices.Aedan Intelligence is available for download now and already features a powerful scanner that efficiently detects and removes malicious codes, all within an intuitive and easy-to-navigate interface.Looking to the future, users who opt for a paid subscription will gain access to even more sophisticated security features, including:* Adaptive Intelligence: The app intelligently learns individual user behavior, dynamically adapting its defenses to proactively counter potential threats.* Real-time Protection: Continuous background monitoring acts as a vigilant firewall, safeguarding devices against emerging and evolving cyber risks.Visitors to the Turnkey Capital Inc. booth can:* Experience Live Demonstrations: See Aedan Intelligence in action and understand its key features.* Speak with Security Experts: Get your questions answered and learn how Aedan Intelligence can protect your iOS device.* Receive Exclusive Giveaways: Grab some cool goodies while learning about mobile security.* Attend Our Speaker Panel: Join us for an hour-long discussion on June 19th to gain insights into the latest trends in mobile cybersecurity and the intelligent technology behind Aedan Intelligence. The panel time will be announced on our social media platforms in the coming weeks.Turnkey Capital Inc. is dedicated to developing cutting-edge security solutions that empower individuals to use their mobile devices with greater peace of mind. Aedan Intelligence for iOS is a testament to this commitment, offering a readily available solution for enhanced mobile security. Are You Safe?About Turnkey Capital Inc.:Turnkey Capital Inc. is engaged in providing AI services. The company has created an Adaptive Intelligence platform dedicated to developing and deploying security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to safeguard America's national security and protect consumers.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.

