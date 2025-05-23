Sony Launches GP-VPT3 / RMT-VP2

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Three-in-One Wireless Shooting Grip serves as a grip, a tripod, and a detachable remote commander, enhancing usability and convenience for greater freedom in capturing videos and still images

(Dubai, UAE, 21 May 2025) – Sony introduces the Wireless Shooting Grip / Tripod“GP-VPT3” and Remote Commander“RMT-VP2” featuring Bluetooth® wireless technology compatible with AlphaTM Series and Vlog Camera Seriesi. The“GP-VPT3” supports stable handheld shooting with a grip design optimised for ease of use and flexible shooting angles, accommodating cameras weighing up to 1.5 kgii. The grip can be used as a tripod and the remote commander can be detached and used as a remote control.

The ergonomically designed grip allows handheld shooting while performing key camera operations, such as zoom and focus, with one hand, regardless of dominant hand, for both still images and videos. The head mechanism allows for one-touch switching between self-portrait and outward shooting, and the tilt mechanism enables free angle adjustment.

The detachable remote commander is equipped with a MOVIE button, Zoom/Focus button, and C1 (Custom) button, allowing one-handed operation. This allows shutter operation from a distance so the photographer can be included in group photos and reduces camera shake in low-light conditions. The remote commander connects to Sony cameras and XperiaTM smartphones with a wireless communication range of approximately 10 miii. The grip and remote commander connect to the main unit without cables or receivers, maintaining dust and moisture proof performance during camera connectioniv.

The GP-VPT3 is available in black and white optionsv. The remote commander RMT-VP2 is also available for purchase separately.

Availability:

The GP-VPT3 will be available in selected countries in Middle East from June 2025 and the RMT-VP2 will be available in selected countries in Middle East from June 2025. A product video on the new GP-VPT3 and RMT-VP2 can be viewed here: .

For detailed product information about:

GP-VPT3 please visit:

RMT-VP2 please visit:

###

About Sony Middle East and Africa

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:

*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Aishwarya AnandRuder Finn AttelineDarshini MakadiaRuder Finn AttelineEmail: ...

Ria TharakanSony Middle East and AfricaEmail: ...