Hisense Extends ITS Connectlife Platform To Third-Party Devices Via Google's Home Apis

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This announcement coincides with Google I/O 2025's smart home announcements, where Hisense is featured as a launch partner for Google's new Home APIs. This integration leverages Google's Home APIs' access to over 750 million devices, including Matter, "Works with Google Home" certified, and Google Nest devices. The expanded connectivity brings enhanced device compatibility and sophisticated automation capabilities, enabling users to control both Hisense products and third-party devices, such as smart plugs, lighting, doorbells, curtains, and more, all within a single app.

ConnectLife users will be able to seamlessly bring third-party devices to enable experiences that will enhance entertainment, pet care, air quality, and more. One-touch modes and customized automations can blend Hisense products with third-party devices to create intelligent home responses, such as air conditioners automatically adjusting based on third-party air quality sensors, or smart lights providing visual notifications when the Hisense refrigerator's VersaTemp drawer reaches the ideal temperature for chilling drinks.

While visual notifications via smart lights have existed, Hisense's integration allows users to easily configure these detailed cross-device interactions directly within the intuitive ConnectLife app. This simplifies setup for benefits like having third-party smart lights visually alert users who are hard of hearing, when hands are busy with tasks around the house, or when people prefer to keep their phones silenced, providing a seamless, unified smart home experience without the need to juggle multiple third-party apps for configuration.

"At Hisense, we are committed to simplifying smart living for everyone," said Miguel Becerra, Director of Smart Home Experiences, Hisense Americas Region. "This integration enhances ConnectLife to create seamless experiences that make everyday life more convenient and enjoyable for our consumers."

The enhanced ConnectLife app with Google Home APIs integration will be available this fall for both Android and iOS platforms.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

