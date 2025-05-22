Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims In Kettering Health Data Breach


2025-05-22 05:15:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kettering Health (“Kettering”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident that resulted in the disruption of their network operations across. Details about the approximate number of people affected and the types of personal information potentially impacted are still unknown at this time, but may include Kettering's“most vital files.”1

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating potential claims against Kettering related to this cybersecurity incident. If you have been impacted by the cybersecurity incident or are a customer of Kettering and are concerned that your personal information has been impacted, please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit .

For more information, please call Nicholas Colella at (412) 322-9243, or email him at ... .

