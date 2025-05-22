National Trade Supply Named 2025 Top Workplace Amid Bold Growth And Industry Leadership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This recognition joins an elite list of accolades-including Best Places to Work in Indiana, Bizrate Circle of Excellence, and Internet Retailer Top 500-but for NT Supply, it marks something more: a milestone in a transformational journey that is reshaping how talent, technology, and manufacturing come together to redefine the future of work in the United States.

Founded with a pioneering vision in the early 2000s, NT Supply disrupted traditional retail by adopting a direct-to-consumer model long before it became mainstream. Today, through its flagship platform DiscountFilters, the company serves millions of U.S. households with high-performance, aftermarket air and water filters.

But NT Supply isn't just holding ground-it's building momentum.

From its Greenwood, Indiana headquarters, the company is investing aggressively in talent development, operational excellence, and U.S.-based production capabilities. With a workforce spanning both skilled manufacturing and technical innovation roles, NT Supply continues to invest in its people-not only through professional development, but also by prioritizing employee well-being. This includes a partnership with an onsite Employee Success Coach through the Employer Resource Program, the implementation of hybrid and flexible work arrangements, and quarterly all-company meetings designed to align teams around shared goals, strategies, and performance. These efforts reflect NT Supply's commitment to fostering a supportive, high-performance culture as it scales for the future.

"Transformation isn't just about technology or systems-it's about people," said Abby Robertson, VP of People, Culture & Customer Experience of NT Supply. "We're proud of how far we've come, and we're even more excited about where we're going, with a culture that embraces change, empowers our employees, and positions us for lasting impact."

"This award validates the culture we've built-but more importantly, it affirms where we're headed," said Jeremy Buchanan, President & CFO of NT Supply. "We are not here to follow. We are here to lead-and we're attracting the kind of talent that's ready to build what comes next."

As NT Supply executes its forward-looking strategic plan, the company is positioning itself not just as a great place to work, but as a destination for builders, doers, and disruptors.

This recognition by Energage, based entirely on confidential employee feedback across 15 core cultural drivers, sends a clear signal to the market: NT Supply is a workplace of choice and a force to watch.

About National Trade Supply

Founded in the early 2000s, National Trade Supply (NT Supply) is a leading e-commerce company specializing in high-performance aftermarket air and water filters through its flagship platform, DiscountFilters. Headquartered in Greenwood, Indiana, NT Supply supports millions of U.S. households and is known for its commitment to innovation, U.S.-based manufacturing, and a people-first workplace culture. The company has been recognized among Indiana's Best Places to Work, the Internet Retailer Top 500, and the Bizrate Circle of Excellence. Learn more at .

