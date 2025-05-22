Freehold Royalties Announces TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Many factors could cause Freehold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Freehold. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning: the timing, methods and quantity of any purchases by Freehold of its Shares under the NCIB; and the Company's belief that the repurchase of Shares under the NCIB will increase the underlying value of Shares held by shareholders.
With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this document, Freehold has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the ability of Freehold to achieve the benefits of the NCIB; Freehold's views with respect to its financial condition and prospects, the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates and interest rates; the availability of cash or other financing sources to fund repurchases of Shares under the NCIB and our ability to comply with applicable terms and conditions under the Company's debt agreements; the existence of alternative uses for Freehold's cash and other financial resources. Although Freehold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Freehold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
By its nature, such forward-looking statements and information are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our inability to repurchase Shares under the NCIB in the amounts permitted or at all due to a lack of financial resources; the inability to comply with our debt agreements; legal restrictions on share repurchases; competing demands for our financial resources; the anticipated benefits of repurchasing our shares under the NCIB do not materialize; Freehold's future capital requirements; general economic and market conditions; and unforeseen legal or regulatory developments; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Freehold reports filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements and information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements and information. Freehold gives no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do, what benefits Freehold will derive from them. There cannot be any assurances as to how many Shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired by the Company. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Freehold disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should also carefully consider the matters discussed that could affect Freehold, or its operations or financial results in Freehold's Annual Information Form (see "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" therein) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is available on the SEDAR+ website ( ) or Freehold's website.
