Israeli Occupation Authorities Allow Aid Convoy Into Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces allowed the entry of 91 out of 100 UN and international aid trucks into Gaza through Kerem Abu-Salem border crossing on Thursday after two and a half months of total blockade that spread famine in Gaza and intensified the suffering of Palestinians.
The occupation forces allowed just 91 trucks in thought they had previously agreed to allow 100 trucks, Chairman of Special Transport Association Nahedh Shehaiber said in a press release.
Aid included five trucks filled with basic food supplies from UAE's Gallant Knight 3 Foundation, 18 UNICEF trucks carrying nutritional supplements for children, 60 trucks filled with flour, seven World Food Programme (WFP) trucks containing nutritional supplements, while only one International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) truck carrying medicine entered, Shehaiber added.
He stressed the need to pressure the occupation forces to allow the transfer of necessary food supplies and flour to northern Gaza.
This is the first time the occupation forces have allowed trucks to enter since early March, following international pressure that forced them to allow aid into Gaza. (end)
