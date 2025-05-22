The Equity Explorers Announces Philippe Gijsels, Co-Author Of The New World Economy In 5 Trends To Close Free 5-Day Investor Boot Camp
The Equity Explorers Announces Philippe Gijsels, Co-Author of The New World Economy in 5 Trends to Close Free 5-Day Investor Boot Camp With over 25 years in banking, Gijsels is a globally recognized strategist responsible for shaping investment strategies at BNP Paribas Fortis since 2007
Vancouver, BC - May 22, 2025 (Investorideas Newswire) The Equity Explorers ( ) is thrilled to announce Philippe Gijsels, Chief Strategy Officer at BNP Paribas Fortis and co-author of The New World Economy in 5 Trends, as the featured speaker for the final day of its 5-Day Investor Boot Camp on Friday, June 6, 2025. This virtual event, running June 2-6, empowers investors with strategies to navigate mining stocks and commodities, and Gijsels' macro-economic expertise will provide a powerful close to a transformative week.
Limited Free Spots Available - Sign up Today!
With over 25 years in banking, Gijsels is a globally recognized strategist responsible for shaping investment strategies at BNP Paribas Fortis since 2007. His book, The New World Economy in 5 Trends, co-authored with Koen De Leus, outlines five megatrends-innovation, climate, multi-globalization, debt, and ageing-driving markets over the next decade. Highlighting inflationary pressures and opportunities in copper, gold, and natural gas, the book is a critical guide for investors seeking to capitalize on global shifts, including AI, renewable energy, and critical minerals. Gijsels' insights, praised by Forbes for their clarity and optimism, make him an ideal voice for today's volatile markets.
On June 6, Gijsels will lead an interactive session, exploring how commodities like silver, uranium, gold, and critical minerals intersect with macro-economic trends and tech sectors like AI and Bitcoin. Attendees will engage in live Q&A, learning to spot undervalued mining stocks and manage risks, with a free "Mining Market Mastery 101" worksheet provided. Participants can also enter giveaways for signed books, including The New World Economy in 5 Trends, a one-month membership, and more, as detailed on The Equity Explorers' speaker's page (/speakers/ ).
"Philippe Gijsels' ability to distill complex global trends into actionable investment strategies is unmatched," said Cali Van Zant, founder of The Equity Explorers and host of The Exploring Mining Podcast. "His session will equip investors to thrive in the new world economy, making him the perfect finale for our boot camp."
Unlike typical investment events, The Equity Explorers' boot camp prioritizes education, featuring top experts like Gijsels, Peter Krauth, Chris Temple, Jeff Clark, and Jean-Pierre Colin. With commodity prices at all-time highs, the event offers tools to seize opportunities in mining, energy, and critical minerals, aligning with surging demand noted in recent market reports.
Event Details:
-
What: Free 5-Day Investor Boot Camp, featuring Philippe Gijsels on June 6
When: June 6, 2025 1PM PST/ 4PM EST
Where: Online, accessible globally
Register today- limited free spots
More Info : /speakers/
Join Philippe Gijsels and The Equity Explorers to master the future of investing. Visit to register and explore the full speaker lineup.
About The Equity Explorers
The Equity Explorers is a premier platform empowering investors through expert-led education on commodities and mining stocks, providing tools to navigate volatile markets with confidence.
About Philippe Gijsels
Philippe Gijsels is Chief Strategy Officer at BNP Paribas Fortis and co-author of The New World Economy in 5 Trends. A seasoned strategist with a CFA certification and degrees in Commercial Engineering and Business Administration, Gijsels guides investors through global economic shifts. Learn more at /speakers/ . X @pgijsels
Media Contact:
Cali Van Zant
The Equity Explorers
Email: ...
Website:
Join the Movement
Visit to sign up to get your free spot to gain access to the live event June2nd-6th, 2025. In a market where volatility is opportunity, The Equity Explorers is your guide to turning education into wealth.
