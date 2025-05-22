Diligent Acquires Vault, Ushering In A New Era Of AI-Powered Ethics And Compliance

MENAFN - AETOSWire) NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE )--Diligent , the AI leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS solutions, today announced its acquisition of Vault , an AI-powered ethics and compliance solution that empowers organizations to foster a speak-up culture, mitigate misconduct risks, and strengthen compliance. Recognizing the limitations of outdated ethics and compliance systems, this acquisition signifies a move toward a new era of proactive integrity. By integrating Vault's cutting-edge Speak Up technology into Diligent's GRC platform, organizations can detect risks earlier, respond faster, and build greater trust among employees and stakeholders.

Vault's AI-first technology expands Diligent's ability to serve global enterprises with localized compliance features, multilingual reporting channels, and assistance with adhering to global regulations. By setting the standard for seamless, intuitive, and effective compliance tools, Vault empowers employees to report concerns safely while providing organizations with the investigation suite and insights needed to drive meaningful change.

“We're thrilled to welcome the Vault team and clients to Diligent. This acquisition reinforces our deep commitment to leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to enhance transparency, integrity and ethical practices in global companies,” said Amanda Carty, General Manager, Compliance, of Diligent.“Now, we can ensure organizations are equipped with the proper tools to proactively comply with evolving laws like the EU Whistleblowing Directive and other regulatory frameworks worldwide, further reducing their risk exposure while building a stronger culture of integrity.”

This acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter in ethics and compliance technology, strengthening employee trust and engagement by ensuring safe, confidential, and user-friendly reporting channels like mobile apps, web platforms, and AI-powered hotlines. Organizations now have a 360-degree compliance and ethics solution through end-to-end visibility into misconduct trends, making compliance programs more effective and defensible.

“We're incredibly excited to join Diligent. Vault has always been pushing the boundaries in ethics technology. Now, with Diligent, our innovative platform can reach a wider audience and truly change how organizations build ethical cultures and mitigate major risks,” said Neta Meidav, Founder and CEO of Vault.“Our new combined offering will be unmatched in the market, and we look forward to transforming how ethics is handled across organizations.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Diligent's acquisition of Spark Compliance , a leading global company specializing in ethics and compliance program design, earlier this year. This strategic acquisition of Vault underscores Diligent's commitment to leveraging AI technology to arm GRC professionals with best-in-class solutions to truly clarify risk and elevate governance.

District Capital Partners served as the financial advisor, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as the legal advisor to Diligent. Raz. Dlugin & Co. served as the legal advisor to Vault.

Diligent will host a webinar, The Future of Corporate Integrity: Diligent + Vault Redefine Ethics & Compliance, on Tuesday, June 3rd. Register here .

To learn more about Diligent's acquisition of Vault, visit .

About Diligent

Diligent is the AI leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS solutions, helping more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members to clarify risk and elevate governance. The Diligent One Platform gives practitioners, the C-Suite and the board a consolidated view of their entire GRC practice so they can more effectively manage risk, build greater resilience and make better decisions, faster. Learn more at diligent.

About Vault

Vault is the Active Integrity leader, modernizing Speak Up programs with a digital, AI-enabled platform for Speak Up, investigations, and data reporting. As the operating system for corporate integrity, Vault acts as a control center for managing misconduct reporting, investigations, and built-in analytics, all from one central solution that builds a Speak Up culture across the business. Vault is an award-winning tech startup which attracted investment from leading VCs such as Gradient, Google's early-stage AI fund, and Illuminate Financial.

